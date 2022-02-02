Advertisement
Food

‘Top Chef’ winner opens Cabra, a rooftop Peruvian restaurant

A spread of dishes, including a whole fish, on a marble table.
New rooftop restaurant Cabra serves chef Stephanie Izard’s spins on ceviches, empanadas and other Peruvian staples with views of downtown.
(Stan Lee / Cabra)
By Stephanie BreijoStaff Writer 
Cabra

Chef Stephanie Izard’s Peruvian restaurant and bar, Cabra, is now open atop the Hoxton hotel downtown. It’s the second location of Cabra for Izard, who opened the first within Chicago’s Hoxton. Izard also operates the restaurant Girl & the Goat, with locations in the Arts District and Chicago. At Cabra, the “Top Chef” winner is serving dishes such as skirt steak saltado with vegetables; chicharron with pickled squash salad; ceviches; and empanadas. At the bar, beverage director Daniel Dooreck (formerly of Toronto’s Taverne Bernhardts) oversees a menu of pisco-forward concoctions, including a frozen pisco drink with guava and vodka, plus additional cocktails made with house syrups and fresh fruit. Cabra is open from 4 to 11 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and from 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday, with brunch service to follow.

1060 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, (213) 725-5900, thehoxton.com/downtown-la/cabra-restaurant

A rooftop restaurant with views of downtown Los Angeles.
Cabra is now open on the roof of the Hoxton hotel, in the former home of restaurant Pilot.
(Stan Lee / Cabra)

Jail Joa’s new partnership

Korean bar Jail Joa opened in a Westlake strip mall in the summer of 2021, but management spent more than five months waiting for a beer and wine license. Now that owner Joyce Jin has acquired that license, she is relaunching the bar in partnership with the team behind neighboring restaurant Hanchic. The new partners have redeveloped the food menu to include a new focus on more contemporary and trending Korean bar bites, such as tteokbokki cooked in front of the diners and fried rice made with Korean instant noodles. The new beverage program will feature soju, available straight and in cocktail form, plus Korean beers. Eventually, the team hopes to open a wine bar within the space. Jail Joa will reopen Feb. 4 from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

2500 W. 8th St., Unit 108, Los Angeles, (213) 908-6423, instagram.com/jail.joa

A photo of new dishes to be served at Korean bar Jail Joa, including Spam fries and fried rice made with instant noodles.
Now in collaboration with the team behind Hanchic, Chimmelier and Kinn, Westlake’s Jail Joa is reopening as a more contemporary Korean bar and restaurant.
(Jail Joa)

Breadblok Silver Lake

Gluten-free, soy-free Santa Monica bakery Breadblok is now also open in Silver Lake, with loaves of fresh bread, pastries, cookies, packaged crackers and other retail goods, plus a full coffee bar. A cafe menu boasting sandwiches, quiches, tartines, salads and other all-day fare is also on offer, as is patio seating. The new Breadblok is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

1529 Griffith Park Blvd., Unit 103, Los Angeles, (213) 444-1874, breadblok.com

Monday pop-ups at Jewel

Vegetable-forward Jewel is normally closed Mondays, but a new weekly series is helping to make greater use of the Silver Lake space by spotlighting local food pop-ups and vendors. Owner Sharky McGee has launched the new event, where a revolving list of pop-up guests such as Say It Ain’t So and Picnic Sandwich cook at Jewel on Monday nights while the restaurant serves drinks to complement the new food menu — which will remain vegetable-forward. Upcoming guests include Mexican Italian concept Amiga Amore on Feb. 7 and Mexican Jewish pop-up Malli on Feb. 14.

654 N. Hoover St., Los Angeles, (323) 522-6927, jewel-la.com/monday-night-popups

A photo of the Southern-inspired, empty interior of Hollywood bar Sassafras Saloon.
Hollywood bar Sassafras Saloon is reopening to the public for the first time since March 2020.
(1933 Group)

Sassafras Saloon reopening

The Southern-inspired Hollywood bar Sassafras Saloon is set to reopen with a Mardi Gras party on March 1, featuring a live brass band, a tarot card reader, burlesque and themed specials such as king cake and beignets. The cocktail bar has been closed to the general public since March 2020, opening only for private events, including a highly scrutinized gathering in mid-2020. Following the event, Sassafras will open on Saturdays only, from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

1233 N. Vine St., Los Angeles, (323) 467-2800, sassafrassaloon.com

Food
Stephanie Breijo

Stephanie Breijo is a reporter for the Food section and the author of its weekly news column. Previously, she served as the restaurants and bars editor for Time Out Los Angeles, and prior to that, the award-winning food editor of Richmond magazine in Richmond, Va. Born and primarily raised in Los Angeles, she believes L.A. to be the finest food city in the country and might be biased on that count but doesn’t believe she’s wrong.

