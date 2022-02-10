Advertisement
The best homemade guacamole is made with a ton of lime juice

Loads of assertive lime juice makes for a bright and tangy guacamole, the perfect thing for a tortilla chip.
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times; Prop and food styling by Jennifer Sacks)
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
Guacamole made from scratch can be wonderful. But if you’ve ever had someone’s homemade guacamole that was bland and lifeless, you know “from scratch” doesn’t always equal “delicious.” I’m an equal opportunity guac-oisseur, and I’ll eat it from a grocery store, restaurant, or homemade — as long as it’s delicious.

At home, thankfully, I can have delicious guacamole whenever I want. My partner makes an excellent version that’s heavy on the lime juice and salt — it’s a guacamole that hits you with the power of a hot sauce but without any chiles. Some diced raw red onions offer up even more of a punch, and some quartered cherry tomatoes add a little freshness and sweetness. While I might add some serrano chiles or cilantro to guacamole if I was making it, those are no-go’s for him, and that’s just fine with me. After all, it’s his guacamole and it speaks to all the flavors he likes. For that reason, it will always be the best I can get.

Get the recipe:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Feb. 3, 2022: A simple guacamole recipe by Ben Mims, photographed on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Proplink Studios in the Arts District in Downtown Los Angeles. (Silvia Razgova / For The Times, Prop and Food Styling / Jennifer Sacks)

Extra Limey Guacamole

15 minutes
Makes about 3 cups

Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

