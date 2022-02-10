The best homemade guacamole is made with a ton of lime juice

Guacamole made from scratch can be wonderful. But if you’ve ever had someone’s homemade guacamole that was bland and lifeless, you know “from scratch” doesn’t always equal “delicious.” I’m an equal opportunity guac-oisseur, and I’ll eat it from a grocery store, restaurant, or homemade — as long as it’s delicious.

At home, thankfully, I can have delicious guacamole whenever I want. My partner makes an excellent version that’s heavy on the lime juice and salt — it’s a guacamole that hits you with the power of a hot sauce but without any chiles. Some diced raw red onions offer up even more of a punch, and some quartered cherry tomatoes add a little freshness and sweetness. While I might add some serrano chiles or cilantro to guacamole if I was making it, those are no-go’s for him, and that’s just fine with me. After all, it’s his guacamole and it speaks to all the flavors he likes. For that reason, it will always be the best I can get.

