Extra Limey Guacamole
This guacamole is very lime-forward; it should feel like you’re drinking a margarita with each bite you take. The aggressive acidity of the lime juice and the pungency of the raw red onions work together to cut through the fattiness of the avocados, and all of that is balanced by the sweetness of the cherry tomatoes. The amount of lime juice here also keeps the guacamole bright green for a long time. Store it in the refrigerator, with a sheet of plastic wrap pressed to its surface, to keep it fresh and free from browning for up to a week.
Halve each avocado and remove the pits. Spoon the flesh into a large bowl and use a fork to lightly break apart the avocado; don’t mash it smooth. Halve and juice the limes right into the bowl; you should get between 1/2 cup and 2/3 cup, depending on how big your limes are. Season the avocados liberally with salt and pepper.
Add the onions and tomatoes and stir to combine them with the avocados and lime juice. Taste the guacamole and season with more salt and pepper, if you like. If you have the time, cover the surface of the guacamole with a sheet of plastic wrap and refrigerate the bowl until chilled and the aromatics have time to marry together.
Serve the guacamole chilled or at room temperature with tortilla chips.
