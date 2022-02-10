Extra Limey Guacamole

This guacamole is very lime-forward; it should feel like you’re drinking a margarita with each bite you take. The aggressive acidity of the lime juice and the pungency of the raw red onions work together to cut through the fattiness of the avocados, and all of that is balanced by the sweetness of the cherry tomatoes. The amount of lime juice here also keeps the guacamole bright green for a long time. Store it in the refrigerator, with a sheet of plastic wrap pressed to its surface, to keep it fresh and free from browning for up to a week.

