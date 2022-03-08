Women-fronted food fest Re:Her returns for countywide collabs, specials and events

Re:Her returns

The annual food festival celebrating women-owned and -fronted restaurants is back, running through Sunday. Dozens of dinners, specials, collaborations and events are taking place across L.A., all organized by the national nonprofit of the same name , which now includes more than 300 members in L.A. Examples of this year’s Re:Her collaborations include take-and-bake pot pies from Nickel Diner and Fat + Flour; Superfine globally inspired pizzas created with the women of Gogo’s Tacos, Holy Basil, Poppy + Rose and Otoño; a limited-run pastry box from Petite Peso, All Day Baby, Spread the Love and Laroolou; and a special sandwich from Milkfarm and Semolina Artisanal Pasta. Wine dinners, brunch events and other one-day-only meals round out the lineup. On Sunday, the final day of the event, downtown’s Smorgasburg will host a Re:Her tent for raffles, a pop-up mini mart featuring women-made goods, and a special shandy in the beer garden.

regardingherfood.com

At Dear John’s: Frank’s spaghetti and clams with a side of garlic bread. (Silvia Razgova / For The Times)

Dear John’s stays on

When Hans and Patti Röckenwagner and Josiah Citrin reenvisioned the 1960s-swanky Culver City steakhouse Dear John’s , the team promised a limited run that was set to end in spring of 2021 due to demolition of the building. Fans of the throwback-inspired cuisine, the martinis and the plush leather booths were delighted when Dear John’s extended its run into 2022, and this week, its owners shared the news that they’ve amended the lease a second time — effectively keeping Dear John’s running in the space through April 30, 2023. Dear John’s is open from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

11208 Culver Blvd., Culver City, (310) 881-9288, dearjohnsbar.com

GGET expanding

Local coffee and cafe chain Go Get Em Tiger is set to expand with three new locations in the next few months, including GGET’s first drive-through. The coffee shop already operates eight locations; the newest is expected to open in May in Santa Monica, which will be the largest of the group’s bricks-and-mortar spaces yet. The Santa Monica cafe will open with an expanded food menu plus retail and pantry goods. The drive-through location, set to open in Harvard Heights during the summer, will take over a former Wienerschnitzel A-frame building with expanded outdoor seating; a location in North Pasadena is set to open in summer as well. All three new locations will offer single-origin coffee, pastries, hot food items, bags of coffee beans and other retail goods.

Drive-through: 3010 Pico Blvd., Los Angeles; Santa Monica: 928 Montana Ave., Santa Monica; North Pasadena: 1951 Lincoln Ave., Pasadena. gget.com

The Korean fried chicken chain Mom’s Touch offers sandwiches, saucy wings and more, now available in Gardena and Long Beach. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Mom’s Touch Long Beach

Rapidly expanding Korean fried-chicken chain Mom’s Touch just opened its second Southern California location. The fast-casual restaurants known for 24-hour-marinated chicken in a range of sauces and seasonings currently runs more than 1,300 outposts in Asia and touched down in Gardena in 2021. Now the wings, sandwiches and tenders can be found in Long Beach, with a City of Industry restaurant on the way. Mom’s Touch in Long Beach is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

6191 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, momstouchusa.com

Now Serving Ukrainian-aid bake sale

Chinatown cookbook shop Now Serving is hosting a bake sale to aid Ukrainian children, and more than 30 L.A. restaurants, chefs and bakers are donating their efforts and goods to the cause. On Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until all items sell out, 100% of proceeds from the sale, located within Far East Plaza, will benefit UNICEF United Kingdom’s initiative to feed and protect children in Ukraine. Items include miso white chocolate chip cookies from Majordomo; nine-piece truffle boxes from Valerie Confections; sunflower-butter vegan croissant knots from Bakers Bench; tres leches cake from pop-up Chainsaw; and jars of Umamei truffle chili oil from “Top Chef’s” Mei Lin.

727 N. Broadway, Unit No. 133, Los Angeles, (213) 395-0627, nowservingla.com/pages/events

Los Angeles Beer Fest

One of L.A.’s largest craft-beer festivals is back for its 14th year. The 2022 Los Angeles Beer Fest, at Los Angeles Center Studios on April 2, will feature unlimited drink samples of more than 200 beers from more than 80 breweries, with 15 food trucks onsite with bites for additional purchase. Look for breweries — a number of them locally based — such as San Fernando Brewing Co., Santa Monica Brew Works and Montebello’s Angry Horse Brewing. General admission ($50) includes entry and samples, while the “connoisseur’s ticket” ($90) also includes commemorative glassware, access to VIP areas, a shirt and exclusive beer pours. Entry is available from noon to 3 p.m. or from 5 to 8 p.m.