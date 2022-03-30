Chef Ray Garcia returns with Asterid, a new restaurant at Walt Disney Concert Hall

Asterid

Broken Spanish chef Ray Garcia is back with a new downtown restaurant, this time at the base of the Walt Disney Concert Hall in a space that used to house Patina. Asterid is a modern-American restaurant inspired by the cultures and flavors of L.A., with dishes such as ceviche with passion fruit and coconut; short rib with bacon and cactus; a New England-style lobster roll that swaps the crustacean for octopus; sunchoke rosti with strawberry pepper jam; and chicken with negi and salsa verde. The beverage program offers beer, wine, new takes on classic cocktails, and canned cocktails, among other drinks. The space includes a wraparound patio, an indoor lounge, a bar and a dining room. Asterid is open Sunday and Tuesday to Thursday from 5:30 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 to 11 p.m.

141 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, (213) 972-3535, asteridla.com

The lauded but short-lived Spanish restaurant Moruno is back with a new location, plus two new sibling concepts. (Anne Fishbein / Bar Moruno)

Advertisement

Bar Moruno

Owners David Rosoff and chef Chris Feldmeier have revived their Spanish restaurant Bar Moruno. The original Moruno in the Original Farmers Market and Bar Moruno in Grand Central Market closed in 2016 and 2017, respectively. On March 23, Bar Moruno reopened in Silver Lake, just off Sunset Triangle Plaza, with conservas, oven-roasted vegetables and seafood, live-fire-grilled meats and classics such as tortilla Española. The wine program, led by Rosoff, focuses on biodynamic labels from Iberia, along with sherry and vermouth, while the bar specializes in gin from around the world. Bar Moruno is open Sunday and Tuesday to Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. Next door, grab-and-go market and bottle shop Rápido, from the same team, sells tinned fish, sandwiches, fresh bread, bottles of wine and house-made jarred goods. New restaurant Causita, which is also from Rosoff and Feldmeier, and is helmed by chef Ricardo Zarate, is set to open in April.

3705 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 546-0505, barmoruno-la.com

Silver Lake’s De Buena Planta, similar to the Venice location, is almost an entirely outdoor restaurant. (The Salty Shutters / De Buena Planta)

De Buena Planta Silver Lake

The Venice vegetarian Mexican food pop-up-turned-restaurant De Buena Planta, from the team behind the Butcher’s Daughter, opens a new location in Silver Lake March 30. Taking over the former Tintorera and XoK Mexican Food & Bar space on Sunset, it features a 5,000-square-foot al fresco dining area, live music and a Mexican cocktail bar called La Casita. Its menu is gluten free and vegetarian, with a focus on street food. Inside, at La Casita, the bar program features small-batch mezcals and tequilas, products from female-owned distilleries and wineries and cocktails made with seasonal produce. De Buena Planta in Silver Lake will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight daily, with brunch expected to follow.

2815 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, debuenaplanta.us

Local fresh-pasta chain Uovo — which also operates in Santa Monica, Marina del Rey and Mid-Wilshire — is now open in Studio City. (Virtually Here / Uovo)

Uovo Studio City

Local pasta chain Uovo has expanded to the Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City, offering lasagna, cacio e pepe, carbonara, ravioli and other dishes — using pasta that’s handmade in Bologna and overnighted to the restaurant. The latest Uovo features a wraparound 24-seat counter overlooking the open kitchen, plus interior tables. The Studio City Uovo is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

12833 Ventura Blvd., Unit 157, Studio City, uovo.la

This spring, Pizzana’s cacio e pepe pizza, left, pignatiello pizza and others can be found in the Valley. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Pizzana Sherman Oaks

California-inspired Neapolitan pizza spot Pizzana is headed to the Valley this spring. The lauded pizzeria fronted by Italian chef Daniele Uditi also operates in Brentwood and West Hollywood, serving pizzas, salads, antipasti and a rotation of sandwich specials. The new Sherman Oaks outpost will start with indoor dining and takeout only, and be comparable to the Brentwood space in size, offering 36 seats. The opening is slated for May.

13826 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, pizzana.com

California Wine Festival

The multicity festival series devoted to Golden State wine is back in late April. The California Wine Festival returns on April 22 in Dana Point with two days of tastings, food samples and live music all overlooking the ocean. It will kick off with a sunset tasting of reserved wines April 22, followed by the Beachside Wine Festival ($85 per person, 1 to 4 p.m.) on April 23. The 21-and-up festival will pop up again in Carlsbad on May 20 and 21; Santa Barbara on July 15 and 16; and Huntington Beach on Nov. 11 and 12.