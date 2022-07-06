José Andrés returns to Los Angeles to open multiple restaurants and bars this week

José Andrés at Conrad

Celebrity chef and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés is set to open two rooftop restaurants, a poolside bites location and two bars downtown this week, heading the food and beverage operations for the Conrad hotel, which is located across the street from Walt Disney Concert Hall and within mixed-use complex the Grand. The concepts from Andrés’ hospitality group, ThinkFoodGroup, are expected to launch July 8, including San Laurel, a Spanish restaurant that riffs on Southern California sensibility and produce for breakfast and dinner, with dishes such as whole veal shank; the beach-club-inspired Agua Viva, which combines Latin and Asian flavors for lunch and dinner; the pool-deck menu of Airlight, which serves cocktails and fresh-squeezed juices in addition to bites such as grilled skewers; the Beaudry Room, which serves classic-leaning cocktails; and Sed, a cocktail bar prioritizing seasonality. A forthcoming steakhouse, Bazaar Meat, will open at a later date on the 6th floor of the Grand.

100 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, (213) 349-8585, hilton.com/en/hotels/laxavci-conrad-los-angeles/dining

A new walk-up window called the Rising Sun serves Southern-style items such as shrimp and grits with eggs and freshly fried beignets. (Stephanie Breijo/Los Angeles Times)

The Rising Sun

A walk-up window in the Arts District is serving New Orleans-inspired breakfasts such as egg-and-andouille po’ boys, shrimp and grits, gumbo-topped savory crêpes, fried chicken and waffles, and beignets with coffee out of the former Villains Tavern space. The Rising Sun, currently open for breakfast and lunch only, plans to expand with evening hours later this month and has partnered with Los Feliz restaurant Messhall to conceptualize the menu. A cocktail bar is planned for the interior of the space. The Rising Sun is now open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

1356 Palmetto St., Los Angeles, (213) 222-6420, therisingsun.house

The celebrity favorite Madeo, at nearly 40 years old, reopened in a new location in West Hollywood over the weekend. (Bill Bennett ASC/Madeo)

Madeo reopens

The Vietina family’s stalwart Italian restaurant, Madeo, served pastas, whole fish and veal in West Hollywood on Beverly Boulevard until 2018; it reopened in Beverly Hills before having to move in 2020 once again, but this month, the northern coastal Italian specialist returned to West Hollywood at a new location. Madeo can be found within 1 Hotel, on the Sunset Strip, in a larger space than its last iteration and with all its signatures (striped booths included). Madeo is open from 6 to 11 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday.

8490 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, (310) 859-4903, madeoristorante.com

Kavon Azir will open the latest location of Randy’s Donuts, and to celebrate, the franchisee is giving away glazed doughnuts and county fair tickets on opening day. (Randy’s Donuts)

Randy’s Donuts

One of L.A.’s most prolific doughnut chains is expanding further into Orange County this month with a new location in Costa Mesa. The latest Randy’s Donuts is set to open July 12 and, as is tradition for the company, it will hand out free glazed doughnuts from 6 a.m. to noon on opening day. The opening celebration will include a DJ and ticket giveaways to the Orange County Fair. The Costa Mesa shop is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. A location in Riverside is expected to open this summer, followed by the chain’s first location in Las Vegas. The first San Diego outpost of Randy’s Donuts is planned to open by the end of the year.

401 E. 17th St., Unit A-2, Costa Mesa, (949) 877-0014, randysdonuts.com

The Dish at Skirball

The Skirball Cultural Center is hosting an afternoon of culinary storytelling from five chefs, including bites from each. At the Dish, which runs from 3 to 5 p.m. July 13, the participating chefs will share their backgrounds and life stories and prepare tastings tied to these memories. The event’s featured chefs include chef, TV host and author Tanya Holland, of Oakland’s now-closed Brown Sugar Kitchen; chef Luladey Moges, author of “Enebla: Recipes From an Ethiopian Kitchen”; cook and culinary instructor Sonoko Sakai, who wrote “Japanese Home Cooking: Simple Meals, Authentic Flavors” and “Rice Craft”; and Mina Park and Kwang Uh of L.A.’s own Shiku (and Baroo, which is set to return this year). Tickets cost $40 for general admission; entry for museum members is $30, and for seniors and full-time students, $20.