Iconic hot dog-shaped stand Tail o’ the Pup makes a comeback

Tail o’ the Pup

On Wednesday, L.A.’s famous 18-foot-long hot dog is back: Tail o’ the Pup, one of the city’s most iconic examples of memetic or programmatic architecture, celebrates its return with a grand opening, new items and a new location. The 1946-founded, hot-dog-shaped food stand slinging hot dogs, burgers and soft serve cones now also serves a smash burger, vegan hot dogs and a gluten-free corndog. The 1933 Group — which purchased, restored and operates the food stand — consulted past Tail o’ the Pup employees and menus to create select dishes inspired by the shack’s methods through the decades, resulting in items such as the split-and-grilled 1946 Pup, which features grilled onions, house-made mustard and apple cider vinegar. The new Tail o’ the Pup includes indoor and outdoor seating, and sits roughly one mile north of the stand’s original location. Tail o’ the Pup will open from noon to 8 p.m. daily, with extended hours to follow.

8512 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, (424) 527-0131, tailothepup.com

Tail o’ the Pup’s new location includes indoor dining as well as multiple levels of outdoor seating. (Maxim Shapovalov / Tail o’ the Pup)

The Hideaway

Next month a Baja-inspired steakhouse is set to open on Rodeo Drive. The Hideaway is the latest project from events producer Jeffrey Best and Sylvain Bitton (Warwick) — with investment from actors Evan Ross and Ryan Phillippe — and will feature a kitchen helmed by chefs Alex Moreno (Mélisse, Spago) and Viet Pham (“Iron Chef,” Pretty Bird), with a beverage program created by prolific L.A. barman Julian Cox. The menu will include Mexican-leaning takes on surf-and-turf classics, plus tartares, margaritas, and California and global wines spread across roughly 300 seats. The Hideaway, expected to open in August, will run Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday to Tuesday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

421 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, (310) 974-8020, thehideawaybeverlyhills.com

The Hideaway, a new Rodeo Drive restaurant set to open in August, plans to offer Mexican-inspired spins on steakhouse fare. (Jakob N. Layman / The Hideaway)

Canopy Club

There’s a new rooftop bar and restaurant atop Culver City’s Shay Hotel serving tropical cocktails, natural wines and globally inspired dishes that riff on refreshing poolside fare. Canopy Club opened earlier this month with indoor and outdoor dining, daily breakfast and an all-day menu that includes options such as tamarind-marinated steak; whole grilled lobster with frites; ssam-inspired BLTs; and shrimp cocktail with habanero sauce. Canopy Club is now open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

8801 Washington Blvd., Culver City, (209) 364-7541, canopyclub.la

Highland Park’s new vegan deli makes its own dairy-free cheese and animal-free meat in house for sandwiches such as Mexican short rib with onion and arugula. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Maciel’s Plant-Based Butcher & Deli

Serving an entirely vegan array of sandwiches, house-made “meats,” sides like potato salad and desserts such as Mexican chocolate mousse, Highland Park’s newest restaurant is an entirely plant-based sandwich shop and deli. Nutritionist Maciel Bañales Luna partnered with her husband, Joe Egender, and restaurateur Dustin Lancaster (Bar Covell, the Hermosillo, L&E Oyster Bar) to open the casual new spot, which creates bacon, pastrami, short ribs and other deli-classic meats out of the likes of chickpeas, jackfruit, tomato paste and wheat protein. Sandwich options include Reubens, Italian subs, a Mexico-inspired short rib sandwich and a bacon, egg and cheese. Patio and indoor counter seating is available; Maciel’s is currently open Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

5933 York Blvd., Los Angeles, instagram.com/maciels.plant.butcher

Patio del Mar

Santa Monica’s Hotel del Mar recently launched an alfresco restaurant with views of the ocean. Patio del Mar, located along the beach, focuses on seafood dishes inspired by California and the Baja Peninsula, with options such as ceviche with vegetable chips; raw oysters; Peruvian bay scallops; and Dungeness crab avocado toast. Wine, craft beer and hard seltzer are also available. Patio del Mar is now open Thursday to Monday from noon to 8 p.m.