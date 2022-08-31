Michelin Guide adds 18 new Los Angeles-area restaurants to its California list

Michelin additions in L.A.

The Michelin Guide has added 18 Los Angeles-area restaurants to its California listings, declaring the “new” spots notable after anonymous inspectors from the international publication dined at them within the last year. These additions do not denote tiered Michelin awards, such as stars or the value-driven Bib Gourmands, but this fall’s annual Michelin Guide announcement could include some of the newcomers, which are: All Day Baby, Antico Nuovo, Chiang Rai, Fia Steak, Flavors From Afar, Girl & the Goat, Horses, Ipoh Kopitiam, Lalibela, Lulu, Lumière, Manzke, Mes Amis, Moo’s Craft Barbecue, Ryla, Shunji, Sushi Nikkei and Sushi Takeda.

guide.michelin.com/us/en/california/restaurants

Konbi’s signature croissants, sandos and seasonal salads can now be found in Culver City — along with a new ice cream program and a few exclusive-to-the-location pastries. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Konbi Culver City

Echo Park Japanese cafe Konbi shot to both local and international acclaim after opening in 2018 with technique-driven, highly photogenic katsu and egg sandos, croissants, canelé, teas and seasonal salads. Now, a second location is serving these items and more at the base of Culver City’s One Culver building. At roughly 1,300 square feet, Konbi’s second location features a larger kitchen and prep space, resulting in an expanded pastry menu, including a croque-monsieur-inspired ham-and-cheese croissant with sage-and-pepper béchamel, and a roasted-strawberry Bostock made with croissant dough and sesame frangipane. An in-house seasonal ice cream operation is also new, and more savory items are planned, such as rice bowls and onigiri. A new oven system spurred new recipes for the restaurant’s signature croissants, while the added space also means house-made milk bread for Konbi’s recognizable sandwiches. Unlike the Echo Park location, Culver City’s Konbi does not serve espresso, though it offers coffee and tea. Konbi Culver City is now open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday, with daily operations slated to begin after Labor Day.

10000 Washington Blvd., Unit 104, Culver City, konbi.co

Konbi’s pastry chef Kiyoshi Tsukamoto grabs a tray of Konbi croissants at the Japanese cafe’s new location. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Tacos 1986 Studio City

Tijuana-style taco operation Tacos 1986 is now open in Studio City, serving the local chain’s signature freshly made corn tortillas packed with adobada, asada, mushrooms and more, along with quesadillas, vampiros, perrones, by-the-pound meats, a la carte corn and flour tortillas, and taco kits. The newest Tacos 1986 is located within Eureka Plaza in Studio City and is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. A location in Santa Monica is expected to open in September.

11288 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, Unit E, (818) 877-4080, tacos1986.com

The Fleur Room

The Fleur Room, a reservation-only cocktail bar from the hospitality group behind Tao, Lavo, Beauty & Essex and the Highlight Room, is serving theatrical cocktails in a tucked-away lounge space adjacent to Lavo in West Hollywood. Craig Schoettler (formerly at Alinea) created the cocktail program, which incorporates elements such as flowers, tiramisu dust, rose air, cotton candy and cucumber ice. The Fleur Room is open 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday to Saturday.

9201 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, (310) 817-6376, taogroup.com/venues/the-fleur-room-los-angeles

West Hollywood’s new cocktail bar from Tao Group Hospitality offers cocktails such as the Hibiscus Kiss, made with tequila, strawberry, lime and rose ice. (Ashley Randall / The Fleur Room/Ashley Randall Photography)

Katsu Bar Koreatown

A local chain specializing in Japanese katsu sandos has opened in Koreatown. Katsu Bar, already with locations in Cerritos, Westminster and Torrance, is now serving globally inspired katsu buns and chicken sandwiches, curry bowls, Korean dishes such as gang jung and kimchi mandu, salads and sandos — both traditional and in options such as Caprese — within a strip mall from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Locations are also planned for Tustin and Santa Monica.