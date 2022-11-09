Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Buttery, fluffy mashed potatoes are an essential part of Thanksgiving. Russet potatoes make light mashed potatoes, to play better with the rest of the rich holiday dishes on the table. (You can use Yukon Golds instead for a richer, creamier dish.) Buttermilk also keeps the potatoes light, but you can swap in sour cream, crème fraîche or heavy cream, if you like.

This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.