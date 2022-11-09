Citrus Cranberry Sauce

Homemade cranberry sauce is worth the small effort it takes to make — because it just isn’t Thanksgiving without that zing. Whether you use fresh or frozen cranberries, orange zest and segments are a wonderful way to perk up the cooked fruit. If you love cloves or allspice or fresh ginger, use them instead of, or in addition to, the cinnamon stick here. And if you’d like a sweeter sauce, increase the sugar to 1½ cups. Conversely, for a more assertive sauce, reduce the sugar to 1 cup. Either way, the cranberry sauce will be delicious.

This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.