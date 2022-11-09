Perfect Thanksgiving roast turkey

The perfect Thanksgiving turkey is one that is simple to prepare, prepped the day before you need it, and tastes great with no basting. This method stuffs seasoned butter under the skin so it bastes the turkey meat while it roasts (this also helps get salt into the meat to effectively “brine” it from the inside). At the same time, it crisps up the skin on top beautifully. This method works no matter the size of your turkey; just reduce or increase the roasting time accordingly. And if you want to add extra flavor to the seasoned butter under the skin, stir in 2 tablespoons lemon or orange zest (or both), minced rosemary or thyme, or 2 teaspoons crushed red chile flakes for a spicy kick.

This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.