Los Angeles is the reigning epicenter of sushi in America

The history of sushi in Los Angeles spans decades, a sweeping chronicle of entrepreneurship and a sprawling city’s culinary evolution. L.A.’s love of raw fish with rice started in Little Tokyo in the 1960s, at its first sushi bar serving Tokyo-style nigiri. Popular American sushi culture was born.
Sushi bars soon spread to the Westside, and by the 1970s, they had proliferated throughout the city. We went wild for over-the-top rolls named after mythical creatures and stuffed with shrimp tempura or cream cheese in the ’80s and ’90s. We saw the rise of Matsuhisa and Masa in Beverly Hills and stalked Ventura Boulevard for “trust me” omakase, jockeying for seats in front of favorite sushi chefs.
Our obsession with sushi has never waned, through baroque embellishments and stripped-down bento, whether our tuna was spicy or our rice crispy. Now more than ever, we look to the fundamentals and sushi’s roots in Tokyo as a growing roster of omakase restaurants explore the nuances of traditional techniques. But L.A. has lots more to offer, for any craving.
Here’s where to find the best supermarket sushi, ultimate California rolls, homestyle futomaki and inari, vegan sushi, sleek hand rolls and the most spectacular omakase in the city. Check back for new stories as they publish from Wednesday to Saturday, and on Sunday, May 7, in our Weekend print section.
This South Bay sushi shop has been serving the same six items for decades — and wants to keep it that way
Sakae Sushi has been making simple, homestyle sushi in Gardena since the 1960s. Every piece on the six-item menu is inexpensive and delicious.
Served nearly everywhere to sushi lovers, whether or not we should be eating bluefin tuna still is still hotly debated among consumers and conservation experts alike.
Wild or farmed? Pacific or Atlantic? Here’s what you should know about bluefin tuna.
Dancer and chef Yoko Hasebe launched Plant Sushi Yoko, a pickup and delivery service with the best vegan sushi in Los Angeles.
Sushi’s norm-busting journey from culinary curiosity to mainstream L.A. offering was set in motion in the 1960s by two friends bound by a love for food.
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.