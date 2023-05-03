Advertisement
Los Angeles is the reigning epicenter of sushi in America

Kohada or gizzard shad nigiri, at Morihiro in Atwater Village, Los Angeles.
(Ian James)
By Betty HallockDeputy Food Editor 
The history of sushi in Los Angeles spans decades, a sweeping chronicle of entrepreneurship and a sprawling city’s culinary evolution. L.A.’s love of raw fish with rice started in Little Tokyo in the 1960s, at its first sushi bar serving Tokyo-style nigiri. Popular American sushi culture was born.

Sushi bars soon spread to the Westside, and by the 1970s, they had proliferated throughout the city. We went wild for over-the-top rolls named after mythical creatures and stuffed with shrimp tempura or cream cheese in the ’80s and ’90s. We saw the rise of Matsuhisa and Masa in Beverly Hills and stalked Ventura Boulevard for “trust me” omakase, jockeying for seats in front of favorite sushi chefs.

Our obsession with sushi has never waned, through baroque embellishments and stripped-down bento, whether our tuna was spicy or our rice crispy. Now more than ever, we look to the fundamentals and sushi’s roots in Tokyo as a growing roster of omakase restaurants explore the nuances of traditional techniques. But L.A. has lots more to offer, for any craving.

Here’s where to find the best supermarket sushi, ultimate California rolls, homestyle futomaki and inari, vegan sushi, sleek hand rolls and the most spectacular omakase in the city. Check back for new stories as they publish from Wednesday to Saturday, and on Sunday, May 7, in our Weekend print section.

This South Bay sushi shop has been serving the same six items for decades — and wants to keep it that way

Sakae Sushi has been making simple, homestyle sushi in Gardena since the 1960s. Every piece on the six-item menu is inexpensive and delicious.

Illustration of tuna surrounded by other fishes

Should we be eating bluefin tuna? It’s complicated

Served nearly everywhere to sushi lovers, whether or not we should be eating bluefin tuna still is still hotly debated among consumers and conservation experts alike.
Illustration of Pacific bluefin tuna

Wild or farmed? Pacific or Atlantic? Here’s what to know about bluefin tuna

Wild or farmed? Pacific or Atlantic? Here's what you should know about bluefin tuna.
Vegan sushi is booming. This dancer makes the most swoon-worthy in Los Angeles

Dancer and chef Yoko Hasebe launched Plant Sushi Yoko, a pickup and delivery service with the best vegan sushi in Los Angeles.
Yuko Shimizu / For The Times

The secret history of L.A.’s sushi revolution

Sushi’s norm-busting journey from culinary curiosity to mainstream L.A. offering was set in motion in the 1960s by two friends bound by a love for food.

Betty Hallock

Betty Hallock is deputy Food editor at the Los Angeles Times. She has co-written four cookbooks, including “Bäco: Vivid Recipes from the Heart of Los Angeles,” “Amá: A Modern Tex-Mex Kitchen” and “Baking at République.” She started her journalism career at the Wall Street Journal and Scientific American in New York, worked on the L.A. Times’ Business desk, and was interim food editor at Los Angeles Magazine. Hallock also helped launch a food and nutrition vertical for wellness app RoundGlass. She’s a graduate of UCLA and New York University.

