Want to eat at all the best restaurants in L.A.? Start here

For 12 years, The Times has released an annual guide to the 101 most remarkable restaurants in Los Angeles. The ranked list provides a snapshot of the the most vital places in our city’s dining scene, from newcomers to stalwarts and every cuisine you can imagine at a variety of price points.

Restaurant critic Bill Addison and columnist Jenn Harris co-authored this year’s list. They spent months zigzagging the region with the goal of creating a guide that tells the most compelling and complete story of what it means to dine in L.A. right now.

As part of this tradition, Addison and Harris selected five local favorites to induct into the Hall of Fame, a growing list that transcends ranking and celebrates the institutions that define eating in L.A. The pair also spotlight seven of their favorite spots to grab a drink around town, from Middle Eastern coffee to a Hollywood haunt serving up classic cocktails. From the most affordable options to special-occasion restaurants worth planning ahead for, here’s how to eat and drink your way through the 2024 101 Best Restaurants in L.A. list.

These are the 101 best restaurants in Los Angeles Restaurant critic Bill Addison and columnist Jenn Harris rank the 101 best restaurants in Los Angeles.