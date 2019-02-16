How I got my 89-year-old dad to crush it in the gym

Could we “resuscitate” Dad with exercise, make it part of his lifestyle and set him up for a decade or more of quality life? We were going to find out. In June, Forster put together an eight-week program that called for six days a week of alternating strength and aerobic workouts plus daily stretching. We added a Sunday super-stretch session with a “flexologist” at StretchLab, a hot new recovery alternative to massage. To make it scientific, we got before-and-after data on heart rate, VO2 max and BMI from Phase IV and detailed blood panels from WellnessFX, a biometric data service that includes a 30-minute phone consultation with a doctor.