Winter workout gear: 9 ways to embrace the cold

TecTecTec’s new ULT-X, its most advanced golf laser rangefinder, accurately measures distances up to an amazing 600 yards – precise within one yard. It also lets you know when you’ve locked on to the target and is approved for tournament play (because you can disengage the slope function used to calculate elevation-adjusted distances). Less than half a pound, it features three scanning modes for measuring distances. $249, us.tectectec.com