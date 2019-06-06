Postcard From L.A.: Fly-casting in the shadow of the Rose Bowl. Of all places, right?

Does it surprise you that there’s a giant casting pond in the long, lush shadow of the Rose Bowl? Technically, it lies in the Arroyo Seco, which means “dry creek,” of course. It’s one of those contradictions I traffic in — unexpected pleasures in surprising and convenient places. That’s part of my Postcards mission — to surprise you a little, with options not too far from your beloved couch. To get you out and about.