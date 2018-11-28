Experience the many colors of Farrow & Ball at new La Cienega showroom in West Hollywood

With its multicolored stripes on the outside and “totem” sculptures on the inside, the new Farrow & Ball showroom on La Cienega offers customers a unique way to experience the British brand’s distinctive color palette.
Located in the La Cienega Design Quarter and designed by Isaac Resnikoff and Sandy Yum of Los Angeles-based Project Room, the sunny, two story building allows shoppers to view the entire 132 color catalog courtesy of custom-designed objects displayed throughout the showroom. Pick up an item and view a single color. Stack it, and it becomes a sculptural display.
“With this new showroom, we wanted to create an innovative space and rethink what a paint and wallpaper showroom can be,” said Farrow & Ball CEO Anthony Davey. “Los Angeles has such an exciting design scene, it seemed right to create a dynamic space that takes a new approach at how we experience color.”
But it’s not just about the paint. Farrow & Ball’s handcrafted wallpapers, which are created using their paint colors, are also on display on easy to view pull out sliders.
Upstairs, a comfortable lounge complete with design library provides a place to meet and contemplate design choices while a rooftop deck, set to open early next year, will serve as an event venue.
As with all Farrow & Ball showrooms, color consultants are available to offer advice, in-home consultations, and paint samples for test runs at home.
Farrow & Ball, 741 N. La Cienega Blvd., West Hollywood. Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. us.farrow-ball.com
