Experience the many colors of Farrow & Ball at new La Cienega showroom in West Hollywood

By Lisa Boone
Nov 28, 2018 | 6:00 AM
The new Farrow & Ball showroom on La Cienega offers an imaginative way to look at paint choices. (Laure Joliet)

With its multicolored stripes on the outside and “totem” sculptures on the inside, the new Farrow & Ball showroom on La Cienega offers customers a unique way to experience the British brand’s distinctive color palette.

Located in the La Cienega Design Quarter and designed by Isaac Resnikoff and Sandy Yum of Los Angeles-based Project Room, the sunny, two story building allows shoppers to view the entire 132 color catalog courtesy of custom-designed objects displayed throughout the showroom. Pick up an item and view a single color. Stack it, and it becomes a sculptural display.

Design objects are painted in the Farrow & Ball color the object represents.
Design objects are painted in the Farrow & Ball color the object represents. (Laure Joliet)

“With this new showroom, we wanted to create an innovative space and rethink what a paint and wallpaper showroom can be,” said Farrow & Ball CEO Anthony Davey. “Los Angeles has such an exciting design scene, it seemed right to create a dynamic space that takes a new approach at how we experience color.”

But it’s not just about the paint. Farrow & Ball’s handcrafted wallpapers, which are created using their paint colors, are also on display on easy to view pull out sliders.

Upstairs, a comfortable lounge complete with design library provides a place to meet and contemplate design choices while a rooftop deck, set to open early next year, will serve as an event venue.

As with all Farrow & Ball showrooms, color consultants are available to offer advice, in-home consultations, and paint samples for test runs at home.

Farrow & Ball, 741 N. La Cienega Blvd., West Hollywood. Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. us.farrow-ball.com

Wallcoverings can be viewed on pull out sliders.
Wallcoverings can be viewed on pull out sliders. (Laure Joliet)

