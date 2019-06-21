Four Hours: Bowling, snacking and shopping in Highland Park

2:30 p.m.: Relax for a bit on the large patio at Triple Beam Pizza, a pay-by-the-ounce, Roman-style pizzeria at 5918 N. Figueroa St. that also offers wine and beer. Measure out the size of your slice using your hands. Most pizzas are about $1 per ounce, and the average slice of pizza is about 4 ounces.