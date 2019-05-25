Four Hours: There’s a New England town hiding in SoCal

10:15 a.m. Around here, there’s only one appropriate way to get around: a scooter. With so many options, including Bird, Lime and probably others we have yet to hear about, you’re bound to find a few around. Pick your brand, download its app and hop on for a ride around the marina to Fisherman’s Village at 13755 Fiji Way. No scooter for you? Lyft or Uber (or enjoy the waterfront view on a walk that will take about 30 minutes.) If you’re visiting after June 20, you have an even better option: Take a water taxi straight from Mother’s Beach to Fisherman’s Village for just $1.50.