Christianne F. Kerns

(Jeff Drongowski)

Managing Partner | Hahn & Hahn LLP

Christianne Kerns is the managing partner of Hahn & Hahn LLP. She has guided the firm to attain certification as a majority Women Owned Business. In her role, Kerns oversees firm strategy, operations and lawyers while also serving as outside general counsel to private companies. Her expertise extends to corporate governance, legal compliance and complex commercial transactions. Kerns is an active philanthropist, serving on the boards of charities such as Five Acres and the Hastings Foundation. Additionally, she serves on an advisory board at Pepperdine University, further contributing to her community and industry.