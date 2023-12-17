(Kelly Strawder)

Chief Financial Officer | Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care

Dr. Connie Ann Yu Allen is a dedicated family physician, educator and businesswoman. After her journey through AmeriCorps and Teach for America, she became a family physician, focusing on serving underserved communities. She’s the CFO of Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care and also deeply involved in community support, including charity events, free breast exams and providing aid during the water drought. Dr. Yu Allen serves on the board of directors for the St. Vinson Eugene Allen Foundation, leading a program for special-needs children and providing financial assistance to families in critical need.