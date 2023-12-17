Founder & CEO | JSA+Partners

Jennifer Stephens Acree is the founder and CEO of JSA+Partners, a Los Angeles-based communications agency specializing in esports, consumer tech and digital media. With a background as vice president of corporate communications at Yahoo, she founded JSA+Partners to offer strategic partnerships instead of traditional PR services. In the past two years, she’s doubled her agency’s headcount and expanded into niche industries. Acree fosters a supportive work environment and actively contributes to the communications industry. She is a recognized industry professional, notable speaker and philanthropist, making a difference through organizations like the L.A. Food Bank and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.