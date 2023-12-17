Founder & CEO | The Darl

Buenos Aires native Lara Schmoisman, founder and CEO of L.A.-based marketing agency THE DARL, blends her Jewish and Latina heritage and is known for her outspoken, tenacious nature. With over two decades of experience spanning radio, television, film, distribution and content marketing, she lends her expertise to nurture emerging brands. Schmoisman also hosts the successful Coffee N° 5 podcast, with over 400,000 downloads, serves as an international speaker, and has previously lectured at California Polytechnic State University. Currently, she resides in sunny Los Angeles with her husband, two sons and her faithful dog, Latte.