Private Wealth Advisor | Strategic View Advisors

Mollie Kaiser, a private wealth advisor at Strategic View Advisors, boasts 16 years of extensive experience in the finance industry. Her career has traversed investment management roles at renowned firms such as Bernstein Global Wealth Management and Credit Suisse, culminating in a holistic approach at Strategic View Advisors. Kaiser has been a driving force behind the firm’s expansion, enhancing operational effectiveness and shaping its distinct identity. Holding multiple professional designations, she actively dedicates herself to community service, particularly emphasizing financial education and aiding marginalized individuals.