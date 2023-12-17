General Counsel | First Up

Yassi Mahdavi, an accomplished legal professional, fled the revolution in Iran, subsequently pursuing her legal education and ultimately emerging as the preeminent female attorney at FirstUp. During her tenure at the firm, she has achieved remarkable success, recently securing a momentous $100 million deal for the company. Notably, she has displayed an exceptional aptitude for negotiating intricate contracts with some of the world’s foremost technology giants, including Microsoft and Google, cementing her reputation as one of the most accomplished legal practitioners in the specialized field of technology contract law.