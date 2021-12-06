President/CEO

KWSM

Katie Wagner spent more than 15 years as a journalist, working for news outlets all over the world, including ABC, CBS, Fox, CNN & National Public Radio (NPR). After graduating magna cum laude from Boston University with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism and a B.A. in International Relations, she began her career as an investigative reporter and then spent a decade as a television and radio news anchor. Today, Wagner owns a full-service digital marketing agency, KWSM, made up of journalists like herself.