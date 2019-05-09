Whatever happened to ousted Uber CEO Travis Kalanick?

Kalanick wanted to be on the balcony with his father in tow when the bell was rung, according to the New York Times, but Khosrowshahi rejected his request. Khosrowshahi and others in the company reportedly considered Kalanick a liability, and wanted to keep him at arm’s length. The company said the plan was always for drivers and early employees to stand with Khosrowshahi on the podium, according to The Times.