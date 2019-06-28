Burbank boxer gets 10 years in prison in death of pregnant woman in DUI collision

Marcos Forestal, a 29-year-old professional boxer from Burbank, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for a DUI crash last year that killed a pregnant mother of three in Hemet.
He entered a guilty plea in March to gross vehicular manslaughter while driving under the influence, according to the Riverside County district attorney’s office. He received the maximum sentence for the offense.
On the night of Sept. 9, 2018, 29-year-old Krystil Kincaid was driving a minivan on Warren Road in Hemet when a BMW traveling in the opposite direction swerved into her lane and struck her vehicle in a head-on collision. Hemet police said at the time that Forestal was behind the wheel of the BMW and was driving at a high rate of speed.
Kincaid was on the phone with her husband prior to the incident, and he could hear her scream right before the moment of impact, according to KTLA-TV.
She was eight months pregnant at the time and both she and her unborn child died as a result of the collision, authorities said.
Kincaid is survived by her husband, two sons and a daughter.
Immediately after the crash, Forestal was livestreaming video from the scene on social media.
In the video, he can be seen walking near his car as sirens wails in the distance.
The video also shows an officer approaching Forestal and asking him if he is OK.
“Yes … not really good,” he responds.