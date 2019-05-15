Jets name coach Adam Gase interim GM after firing Mike Maccagnan

It’s been quite a year for Adam Gase.
He started 2019 unemployed, having been fired on New Year’s Eve after three seasons as the Miami Dolphins coach.
Two weeks later, Gase was named head coach of the New York Jets.
And now, months before another NFL season begins, he’s been named the Jets’ interim general manager.
Speaking of that move, it’s also been a busy year for the man Gase is replacing as general manager.
Mike Maccagnan kept his job as GM after the organization fired Todd Bowles as head coach following last season. He was in charge when the Jets hired Gase in January, signed high-priced free agents Le’Veon Bell and C.J. Mosley in March and drafted Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams with the No. 3 overall pick last month.
Gase and Maccagnan have denied rumors about tension between the two of them. Now only one remains with the Jets. Chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson announced the moves Wednesday in a statement tweeted by the team.
“Mike helped to execute the strategic vision of the organization during the last four seasons and especially the past few months,” Johnson stated. “However, I came to the decision to make a change after much thought and a careful assessment of what would be in the best long-term interests of the New York Jets.”