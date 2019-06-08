MLB notes: Rockies activate All-Stars Charlie Blackmon, Wade Davis

The Texas Rangers have acquired catcher Tim Federowicz from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for a player to be named or cash considerations. Texas made the deal on Friday, when catcher Isiah Kiner-Falefa was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right middle finger. Federowicz was with triple-A Columbus before the trade, and assigned to triple-A Nashville before the Rangers selected his contract from their top affiliate. The Rangers made room on their 40-man roster by transferring left-handed pitcher Taylor Hearn (left elbow tightness) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day list. …