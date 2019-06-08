MLB notes: Rockies activate All-Stars Charlie Blackmon, Wade Davis

The surging Colorado Rockies got two All-Stars back from the injured list Friday when right fielder Charlie Blackmon and closer Wade Davis were activated before the opener of a three-game series against the New York Mets.
Blackmon was available off the bench and expected to start Saturday night. Davis was ready to pitch the ninth inning if needed.
“I feel good. I'm happy to be back. Watching a lot of baseball the past couple weeks,” Davis said.
Blackmon had been sidelined since May 24 with a strained right calf, while Davis had been out since May 19 with a left oblique strain.
Even without both three-time All-Stars, the Rockies had won nine of 11 games going into Friday night. They went 8-2 after Blackmon was placed on the IL, and 11-4 with Davis unavailable.
“The team played great. They picked up a lot of games in a short period of time, which is good for the confidence,” Davis said.
To make room on the roster, Colorado optioned second baseman and outfielder Garrett Hampson to Triple-A Albuquerque, and left-hander Chris Rusin was designated for assignment.
Colorado's leadoff hitter reached base safely in 18 straight games before getting hurt. He was batting .300 overall with 10 homers, 31 RBIs and 35 runs in 46 games this season. He had 13 doubles, five triples and a .921 OPS.
Etc.
The Texas Rangers have acquired catcher Tim Federowicz from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for a player to be named or cash considerations. Texas made the deal on Friday, when catcher Isiah Kiner-Falefa was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right middle finger. Federowicz was with triple-A Columbus before the trade, and assigned to triple-A Nashville before the Rangers selected his contract from their top affiliate. The Rangers made room on their 40-man roster by transferring left-handed pitcher Taylor Hearn (left elbow tightness) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day list. …
The Seattle Mariners have placed outfielder Mitch Haniger on the 10-day injured list and selected right-handed pitcher Tayler Scott from triple-A Tacoma. Seattle announced the roster moves before opening a road trip against the Angels on Friday. Haniger suffered a ruptured testicle after a foul ball bounced up and hit him during Thursday's game against Houston. Haniger finished the at-bat but was eventually replaced. …
Major League Baseball has announced the two-game series in London between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals at West Ham's Olympic Stadium on June 13-14, 2020. The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox are scheduled to meet in Major League Baseball's first games in Europe, at Olympic Stadium this June 29-30.