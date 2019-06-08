MLB notes: Cardinals put Jedd Gyorko on 10-day injured list

The St. Louis Cardinals placed infielder Jedd Gyorko on the 10-day injured list with a strained lower back before Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs and purchased the contract of infielder Tommy Edman from triple-A Memphis.
The Cardinals also designated right-handed reliever Merandy Gonzalez for assignment.
The 30-year-old Gyorko said he first felt his back spasm in the third inning of Friday's 3-1 loss to the Cubs when he fielded Anthony Rizzo's grounder at third base. Gyorko grounded into a force to end the fourth, then left the game in the fifth.
“I responded well to the treatment yesterday,” Gyorko said. “Felt good this morning, felt like I could go, but they decided I can't.”
Gyorko, in his seventh major league season, is batting .194 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 38 games this season. The 24-year-old Edman hit .306 with seven homers and 28 RBIs in 48 games at Memphis and has yet to make his major league debut.
The New York Yankees placed right-hander Masahiro Tanaka on the paternity leave list. But it will be a short stay, with his next start on Monday against the Mets. Tanaka was scheduled to start against the Cleveland Indians on Sunday, but returned to New York for the birth of his baby girl on Friday. …
Tampa Bay Rays pitching prospect Brent Honeywell has fractured a bone in his right elbow throwing a pitch during a bullpen session and will miss another season. The 24-year-old righty was at the team's spring training complex in Port Charlotte, Fla., working his way back from Tommy John surgery in the spring of 2018. He was sidelined for the entire year. …