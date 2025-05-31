Prep softball: Norco wins its seventh Southern Section championship

Norco softball coach Richard Robinson guided his team to the Southern Section Division 1 softball title.

From the beginning of the season, Norco was considered the team to beat in Southern Section Division 1 softball. There were a few blips along the way, but the Cougars proved Saturday night they are No. 1.

Norco (29-3) won its seventh Southern Section softball title with a 3-0 victory over El Modena at Bill Barber Park in Irvine.

A three-run fifth inning was all the Cougars needed to support sophomore pitcher Coral Williams, who limited hot-hitting El Modena to one hit while striking out nine.

Big hits in the inning were delivered by Dillyn Eckenrod, who had an RBI double, and Savannah Gonzalez, who had an RBI single.

Coach Richard Robinson earned his eighth section championship as a coach (he won at Corona Centennial).

Long Beach Poly 6, Warren 2: The Jackrabbits won the Division 4 title, their first in softball. Ki’ele Ho-Ching had a double, triple and three RBIs. Tegan Breaux threw a complete game with four strikeouts and no walks.