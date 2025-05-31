Prep softball: Norco wins its seventh Southern Section championship
-
-
- Share via
From the beginning of the season, Norco was considered the team to beat in Southern Section Division 1 softball. There were a few blips along the way, but the Cougars proved Saturday night they are No. 1.
Norco (29-3) won its seventh Southern Section softball title with a 3-0 victory over El Modena at Bill Barber Park in Irvine.
A three-run fifth inning was all the Cougars needed to support sophomore pitcher Coral Williams, who limited hot-hitting El Modena to one hit while striking out nine.
Marina defeats Westlake 8-1 behind sisters Aviana and Mia Valbuena’s efforts in the Division 3 championship game.
Big hits in the inning were delivered by Dillyn Eckenrod, who had an RBI double, and Savannah Gonzalez, who had an RBI single.
Coach Richard Robinson earned his eighth section championship as a coach (he won at Corona Centennial).
Long Beach Poly 6, Warren 2: The Jackrabbits won the Division 4 title, their first in softball. Ki’ele Ho-Ching had a double, triple and three RBIs. Tegan Breaux threw a complete game with four strikeouts and no walks.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.