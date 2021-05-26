Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Image

9 must-haves for the perfect L.A. summer of surf and sand

Luxury products collaged next to a cutout of waves.
(Somsara Rielly / For The Times)
By Marques HarperDeputy Features Editor 
This story is part of L.A. — We. See. You!, the second issue of Image, which explores various ways of seeing the city for what it is. See the full package here.

1. Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton fragrances
(Louis Vuitton)

The French luxury brand continues its love affair with all things California through the recent release of On the Beach, the fifth of its Golden State-inspired fragrances created by master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud. The unisex scent is a blend of yuzu, a citrus fruit from East Asia, neroli from Tunisia, aromatic herbs and cypress. L.A. artist Alex Israel’s “Untitled (Flat)” gradient series, inspired by ocean views, is on display through the fragrance bottle and packaging as well as on an accompanying surfboard and a fragrance trunk and travel case. On the Beach fragrance, $265 for 100 milliliters and $390 for 200 milliliters; On the Beach Boite Flaconnier fragrance trunk, $8,650; travel case, $625; and themed surfboard, $12,900. us.louisvuitton.com

2. Gradient Studio

Women's slip dress
(Tad Jacobs)

Santa Monica-based designer Stephanie Schur brought her fashion and floral roots together for a sustainable collection of handcrafted and hand-dyed slip dresses, which use natural vegetable dyes from flowers, plants, roots and seaweed. The pieces are made from organic silk and deadstock lace. Women’s day and night slips are $495-$595; slips for children are $145. gradientsilks.com

3. Amiri

Amiri's nappa leather basketball bag
(Amiri)

This hometown label’s nappa leather basketball bag is a standout and so L.A. The made-in-Italy bag has a chain strap with custom hardware and toggle closure. $2,490. amiri.com

4. Jacquie Aiche

Jacquie Aiche necklace
(Jacquie Aiche)

Secret Garden, the jewelry designer’s latest collection, has a California vibe through the use of guava quartz, beads, pearls and opals. In the mix of pieces, some of which have a butterfly design, is this diamond and kunzite crystal necklace. (Kunzite is said to activate the heart chakra and have healing properties around self-expression and acceptance.) $6,625 (shown here); various styles available from $4,000 to $7,000. jacquieaiche.com

5. APL

APL Lusso slides
(APL)

In time for warm days, Beverly Hills-based Athletic Propulsion Labs has a new capsule collection of its Lusso slides. The limited-edition unisex footwear is made from Nappa leather and comes in colors red, orange, moonstone, coastal blue, pristine and caramel. $175. athleticpropulsionlabs.com

6. Noon Goons

Pink hoodie with "Surf! Surf! Surf!" on it
(Noon Goons)

The L.A.-based skate/surf brand from founder and creative director Kurt Narmore celebrated its fifth anniversary this spring with a Vans collaboration. Now among the pieces from Noon Goons’ spring and summer 2021 collections is this “Surf Attack” hoodie, which comes in pink, ash gray and black. Sizes range from XS to XXL. $159. noongoons.com

7. Garrett Leight California Optical

Sunglasses
(Dunja Dumanski / Garrett Leight California Optical)

The L.A. optical brand took inspiration from 20th century staples, themes and icons: Pop Art, counterculture, the 1960s Los Angeles lifestyle and culture, to name a few. GLCO’s latest eyewear drop for spring and summer 2021 takes style cues from artists, writers and musicians including Andy Warhol, Jim Morrison, Joni Mitchell, Ken Price, Craig Kauffman and Arthur Miller. $330-$390. garrettleight.com

8. Marcell Von Berlin

Swim trunks in an abstract fire print
(Marcell Von Berlin)

Bring the heat to the pool this summer by wearing the label’s men’s swim trunks with an abstract fire print. $150. us.marcellvonberlin.com

9. Alexander McQueen

The Curve calf leather bag from Alexander McQueen in lime green
(Alexander McQueen)

The British brand’s new Curve calf leather bag comes in colors including lime green, chrome green, Welsh red and ultramarine blue. With brass hardware with a silver finish, a black leather lining and room for a cellphone, the bag can be worn as a crossbody or on your shoulder. $1,490. alexandermcqueen.com

ImageFashion
Marques Harper

Marques Harper is a deputy editor in features at the Los Angeles Times and the editor of the Image fashion section. He previously worked at the Austin American-Statesman as a fashion writer, columnist, stylist and metro reporter and at the Roanoke Times covering media and pop culture. His work has appeared in the New York Times, the Oregonian and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of New Jersey, he is a graduate of Rutgers University.

