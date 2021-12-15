These 10 pop-ups, drops and events in L.A. can add some heat to your winter calendar

This story is part of Image issue 8, “Deserted,” a supercharged experience of becoming and spiritual renewal. Enjoy the trip! (Wink, wink.) See the full package here.

1. The Underground Museum returns

The people’s museum is back! After what felt like an eternal hiatus for art-loving Angelenos who found a home in the Arlington Heights space, the Underground Museum is reopening with an exhibition by its late founder, artist Noah Davis, on Jan. 12. Keep your eyes peeled in the coming weeks for ticket information at theunderground.museum.

2. Deciem X Good Good Good pop-up

Beauty giant Deciem is collaborating with good-news-only company Good Good Good for its L.A. debut, hosting a pop-up at the Original Farmers Market from Dec. 14-19. The Deciem Good Newsstand will feature products from brands under the company’s umbrella including the Ordinary, the Chemistry Brand and Hylamide. 6333 W. 3rd St.. Los Angeles, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, deciem.com

3. Market X Rimowa

(Rimowa X Market)

Streetwear brand Market brings its smiley motif to a collaboration with luggage company Rimowa in benefit of the UNICEF-funded COVAX Facility, an operation aiming to get the world vaccinated against COVID-19 through equitable distribution and access. The collection includes Rimowa’s Vol. 1 Personal Aluminum cross-body bag in black ($2,303), Rimowa’s Vol. 1 original trunk XL in silver ($3999) and Rimowa’s Vol. 1 Never Still backpack in saffron ($1033). HBX.com.

4. Maria Maea, ‘Ours’ at LaPau Gallery

Maria Maea, “Mano Poderosa,” 2021; 17 x 7 x 3 inches, corn husk, palm leaves, artichoke flower, celosia flower (Monica Orozco / LaPau Gallery)

Don’t miss Long Beach-born artist Maria Maea’s exhibition, “Ours,” at LaPau Gallery. The work “investigates life cycles through Maea’s harvesting of plants and weaving of family histories,” says the gallery. “Over a span of two years, Maea has kept a garden, cultivating it and bearing the fruits of her harvest, mainly the Three Sisters — squash, beans, maize — as bodily sustenance for herself and her art practice.” 3006 W. 7th St., Suite 208, Los Angeles, noon to 5 p.m., Thursday to Saturday, through Dec. 18, lapaugallery.com

5. Prada Holiday 2021

(Prada)

If the campaign for Prada’s Holiday 2021 collection — a short film by Glen Luchford featuring Julia Garner, Shira Haas, Louis Partridge and Taylor Russell, huddled up in nylon bucket hats and embroidered chiffon as they trek through a hauntingly beautiful wintery scene later revealing itself to be L.A. — isn’t enough to entrance you, the clothes surely will. The collection is “designed for celebration, inspired by joyous gatherings and winter scenes unfolding in frozen terrains,” according to the brand. prada.com

6. Gabriella Sanchez, ‘Partial Pictures’ at MOLAA

Gabriella Sanchez, “Open,” 2017, 72 x 48 inches; acrylic, Sharpie, spray paint, beaded and embroidered appliques on paper (Michael Underwood / Charlie James Gallery)

Gabriella Sanchez’s first solo exhibition, “Partial Pictures,” is a must-see at the Museum of Latin American Art, curated by MOLAA chief curator Gabriela Urtiaga. Bridging the power of words with photographs — which the artist treats as fragments of reality — the show mixes Sanchez’s “concerns about social and political psychology with the binary definitions surrounding gender, race and migration.” 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach, through January, molaa.org

7. Glossier Alley

(Glossier)

Glossier opened its shiny new flagship store in West Hollywood last month, and it continues its IRL takeover of L.A. this month with the unveiling of Glossier Alley — the brand’s first outdoor space, sitting adjacent to the store. The space features a photo-ready fountain and to-go cafe. 8523 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, glossier.com

8. Zen Running Club’s ZR 01

(Zen Running Club)

The release of Zen Running Club’s ZR 01 running shoe proves that sleek, stylish and effective performance gear can be eco-friendly and vegan too. The kicks ($139) come in a minimalist design and wearable colorways, made from sustainable sugarcane and tree fibers. They have a rocker midsole, versatile enough to propel you forward as you run with your club on the weekdays or run errands on the weekends. zenrunningclub.com

9. ‘Since Unveiling: Selected Acquisitions of a Decade’ at the Broad

Nathaniel Mary Quinn, “Pure Insecurity,” 2019; oil paint, paint stick, gouache, soft pastel on linen canvas. (Robert McKeever / Broad Art Foundation; © Nathaniel Mary Quinn)

There’s a massive collection exhibition at the Broad right now, highlighting some of the work the museum has acquired within the last decade. Fifty-three works, 27 artists, themes as diverse as place, identity and narrative — “Since Unveiling: Selected Acquisitions of a Decade” features work from Kara Walker, Cindy Sherman, Kerry James Marshall, Catherine Opie and more. 221 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, through April 3, thebroad.org

10. Saint Laurent Rive Droite X K-Way

(Saint Laurent Rive Droite X K-Way)

Saint Laurent Rive Droite has collaborated with clothing brand K-Way on a limited-edition waterproof and windproof bomber jacket that’s available IRL exclusively at Saint Laurent Rive Droite locations in L.A. and Paris (as well as online). The unisex jacket ($800) features a tiger-print flair and color blocks, with practical thermo inner seams perfect for protecting yourself against the elements this winter season (and every one after). 469 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills. saintlaurentrivedroite.com

