Image

8 items to help you gut-reno your life in time for summer

Share
By Darian Symoné Harvin
Share
Collage by Oscar Duarte Bocanegra for Image magazine Issue 11
(Oscar Duarte Bocanegra / For The Times; Ian Jacob Photography/J. Logan Home, AMWS, Porcelain Sneakerhead, Julius Shulman/Courtesy Neutra VDL, Pyer Moss, Eighth Day, Ryan Donnell/Castle Hot Springs, Pattern)

This story is part of Image issue 11, “Renovation,” where we explore the architecture of everyday life — and what it would look like to tear it all down. Read the whole issue here.

Pattern’s Ultimate Hydration Bundle, $94.50

Coveted for issue 11 of Image magazine-- Pattern Ultimate Hydration bundle.
(Pattern)

If your guy with textured, coily hair is looking for a new product to try, start with this treatment mask within Pattern’s hydration bundle.

Advertisement

A weekend at Castle Hot Springs, $1,500 per night (rates vary)

Coveted for issue 11 of Image magazine-- Castle Hot Springs Arizona CMR: 7003972 Photo by Ryan Donnell
(Ryan Donnell)

The spa resort Castle Hot Springs in Arizona is known for its beautiful property and therapeutic treatments, all centered around the enriching benefits of the natural hot springs it surrounds. Perfect for time solo, with friends or as a couple’s trip.

A visit to Neutra VDL, $15

archival photo of Neutra VDL home
(Julius Shulman/Courtesy Neutra VDL)

Check out one of L.A.'s historic landmarks, which holds the legacy of architect Richard Neutra and his family. You’ll explore a “glass house” with West Coast, Midcentury Modern sensibilities. After, head to brunch!

AMWS Leather Valet Tray, $50-$60

Coveted for issue 11 of Image magazine-- AMWS leather tray.
(AMWS)

Amplify through organization! Everyone needs a catchall tray for the car, office or front door — but you gotta make it stylish. This tray by L.A. brand A Man Who Sews fits the bill.

More stories from Renovation

Author Xuan Juliana Wang reconsiders the meaning of an ADU.

Activist Theo Henderson and scholar Ananya Roy show you what listening to the unhoused looks like.

Critic Dave Schilling investigates the meaning of ‘chic’ carpets.

Artist Ryan Preciado can show you a new path for furniture design.

Poet Christopher Soto envisions an L.A. without carceral architecture.

J. Logan Home, the Maison Shirt $2,145, the Box, $2,945

Coveted for issue 11 of Image magazine-- J. Logan home maison shirt.
(Ian Jacob)
Coveted for issue 11 of Image magazine-- J Logan home box.
(Ian Jacob)
Advertisement

These hand-sewn shirts are just too fly. Former L.A. resident (and stylist and collector) Logan Horne also repurposes vintage luxury scarves into button-ups for a relaxed night out and stackable blocks that would look great in the office or cigar lounge.

Eighth Day Reparative Moisturizer, Violet Grey Exclusive, $180

product photo of Eighth Day Reparative Moisturizer bottle
(Eighth Day)

Looking to upgrade a skincare routine? Easy. Slot in this fragrance-free, quickly absorbing, highly effective moisturizer by Dr. Antony Nakhla. Available online and at the Violet Grey store in L.A., 8452 Melrose Place.

Porcelain Sneakerhead, $325-$550

Ceramic sneaker made by Porcelain Sneakerhead
(Porcelain Sneakerhead)

A gift by artist London James is one for the books. She re-creates iconic sneaker silhouettes and colorways into sculptures that you’ll want to own forever.

Pyer Moss Build Large purse, $1,500

Model in a red overcoat holding a black Pyer Moss handbag
(Pyer Moss)

This is the brand’s first foray into leather goods, and it’s giving a strong first impression. A great gift for the friend who is confident and distinctive yet fun — because that’s exactly how the handbags feel.

More stories from Image

Ananya Roy and Theo Henderson for Image magazine, Renovation issue.

Everyone has an idea for solving homelessness. What if we listened to the unhoused?

collage of Drip Index for Image issue 11

Set at least three calendar alerts each for these 14 things to get into in L.A.

For the love of apartment signs! (A tribute to the most overlooked letters in L.A.)

ImageLifestyle
Darian Symoné Harvin

Darian Symoné Harvin is the beauty editor at large for Image. She regularly covers beauty at the intersection of politics and pop culture and has written numerous stories for Image, including a profile of Lauren London and her spiritual practices following the death of her husband, Nipsey Hussle; a feature on Black Market Flea’s central role in L.A.’s Black-owned fashion industry; and a look at L.A. streetwear brand Bephies Beauty Supply and its founder, Beth Birkett. A former news curation and social media editor for BuzzFeed News, Teen Vogue and Yahoo News, she now uses her journalism and curatorial skills to craft distinct narratives on how beauty affects our lives. She has interviewed some of the most relevant artists today, from TikTok stars to Oscar winners, for the New York Times, the Cut and Allure.

More From the Los Angeles Times