8 items to help you gut-reno your life in time for summer

(Oscar Duarte Bocanegra / For The Times; Ian Jacob Photography/J. Logan Home, AMWS, Porcelain Sneakerhead, Julius Shulman/Courtesy Neutra VDL, Pyer Moss, Eighth Day, Ryan Donnell/Castle Hot Springs, Pattern)

This story is part of Image issue 11, “Renovation,” where we explore the architecture of everyday life — and what it would look like to tear it all down. Read the whole issue here.

(Pattern)

If your guy with textured, coily hair is looking for a new product to try, start with this treatment mask within Pattern’s hydration bundle.

(Ryan Donnell)

The spa resort Castle Hot Springs in Arizona is known for its beautiful property and therapeutic treatments, all centered around the enriching benefits of the natural hot springs it surrounds. Perfect for time solo, with friends or as a couple’s trip.

(Julius Shulman/Courtesy Neutra VDL)

Check out one of L.A.'s historic landmarks, which holds the legacy of architect Richard Neutra and his family. You’ll explore a “glass house” with West Coast, Midcentury Modern sensibilities. After, head to brunch!

(AMWS)

Amplify through organization! Everyone needs a catchall tray for the car, office or front door — but you gotta make it stylish. This tray by L.A. brand A Man Who Sews fits the bill.

(Ian Jacob)

(Ian Jacob)

These hand-sewn shirts are just too fly. Former L.A. resident (and stylist and collector) Logan Horne also repurposes vintage luxury scarves into button-ups for a relaxed night out and stackable blocks that would look great in the office or cigar lounge.

(Eighth Day)

Looking to upgrade a skincare routine? Easy. Slot in this fragrance-free, quickly absorbing, highly effective moisturizer by Dr. Antony Nakhla. Available online and at the Violet Grey store in L.A., 8452 Melrose Place.

(Porcelain Sneakerhead)

A gift by artist London James is one for the books. She re-creates iconic sneaker silhouettes and colorways into sculptures that you’ll want to own forever.

(Pyer Moss)

This is the brand’s first foray into leather goods, and it’s giving a strong first impression. A great gift for the friend who is confident and distinctive yet fun — because that’s exactly how the handbags feel.

