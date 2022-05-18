8 items to help you gut-reno your life in time for summer

This story is part of Image issue 11, “Renovation,” where we explore the architecture of everyday life — and what it would look like to tear it all down. Read the whole issue here.
Pattern’s Ultimate Hydration Bundle, $94.50
If your guy with textured, coily hair is looking for a new product to try, start with this treatment mask within Pattern’s hydration bundle.
A weekend at Castle Hot Springs, $1,500 per night (rates vary)
The spa resort Castle Hot Springs in Arizona is known for its beautiful property and therapeutic treatments, all centered around the enriching benefits of the natural hot springs it surrounds. Perfect for time solo, with friends or as a couple’s trip.
A visit to Neutra VDL, $15
Check out one of L.A.'s historic landmarks, which holds the legacy of architect Richard Neutra and his family. You’ll explore a “glass house” with West Coast, Midcentury Modern sensibilities. After, head to brunch!
AMWS Leather Valet Tray, $50-$60
Amplify through organization! Everyone needs a catchall tray for the car, office or front door — but you gotta make it stylish. This tray by L.A. brand A Man Who Sews fits the bill.
J. Logan Home, the Maison Shirt $2,145, the Box, $2,945
These hand-sewn shirts are just too fly. Former L.A. resident (and stylist and collector) Logan Horne also repurposes vintage luxury scarves into button-ups for a relaxed night out and stackable blocks that would look great in the office or cigar lounge.
Eighth Day Reparative Moisturizer, Violet Grey Exclusive, $180
Looking to upgrade a skincare routine? Easy. Slot in this fragrance-free, quickly absorbing, highly effective moisturizer by Dr. Antony Nakhla. Available online and at the Violet Grey store in L.A., 8452 Melrose Place.
Porcelain Sneakerhead, $325-$550
A gift by artist London James is one for the books. She re-creates iconic sneaker silhouettes and colorways into sculptures that you’ll want to own forever.
Pyer Moss Build Large purse, $1,500
This is the brand’s first foray into leather goods, and it’s giving a strong first impression. A great gift for the friend who is confident and distinctive yet fun — because that’s exactly how the handbags feel.
