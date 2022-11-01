13 pop-ups, launches, events in L.A. to level up your November calendar, with style

Caviar Kaspia opens

Caviar Kaspia opens its L.A. maison, marking the company’s first outpost beyond its native Paris. The luxury restaurant takes over the old Bastide location on Melrose Place, breathing new life into an open-air enclave that blooms with greenery and flowers, leading to a private dining room and balcony bar. Caviar Kaspia also will be home to a boutique space separate from the restaurant, housing L.A.-based jewelry company MAOR. Lunch and dinner service available now. 8475 Melrose Place, Los Angeles. caviarkaspiala.com

Lujo Depot launches

Lujo Depot Zoot Zoot campaign. (Carlos Jaramillo)

Stylist Keyla Marquez has launched Lujo Depot, an independent online showroom that specializes in garment rentals — the sustainable, the vintage, the contemporary — from both emerging and established designers. The company debuted in October with a “love letter to Los Angeles,” inviting nine Latinx designers to reimagine the zoot suit with full creative control. lujodepot.com

Yin Jacket by 3rd Ritual

Yin Jacket by 3rd Ritual. (3rd Ritual)

A trendy military liner-style jacket for anxious girlies? Mindful collective 3rd Ritual launched its Yin Jacket in October, a weighted piece of outerwear filled with recycled glass beads and colored with plant dyes. The unisex and one-size-fits-most jacket is designed to ease restlessness and anxiety, an ideal addition to practices like meditation, yoga, lounging or sleeping. (It’s also very chic.) 3rdritual.com

‘At the Table’ at Armory Center for the Arts

“At the Table,” a group exhibition organized by Heber Rodriguez at Armory Center for the Arts, digs into “our intimate and communal relationships with food and investigates the many ways these connections were severed or challenged” during the pandemic lockdowns. People and entities involved include Jackie Amezquita, Inglewood Community Fridge, Crenshaw Dairy Mart, the Mistake Room, Yrneh Gabon, Yeu “Q” Nguyen, Francisco Palomares and alvaro parra. On view through Dec. 4. 145 N. Raymond Ave, Pasadena. armoryarts.org

G-Star RAW’s Y2K collection

G-Star RAW’s Y2K Collection. (Mylan Rosendaal)

G-Star RAW is relaunching 11 of its original styles from the early 2000s — with no changes to the original designs — in a collection curated by Belgian model Rose Bertram. Prices range from $45 to $560. Available now at the brand’s Melrose store and online. 7966 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, g-star.com

Louis Vuitton Tambour 20th anniversary capsule exhibition

Louis Vuitton’s exhibition dedicated to its Tambour watch. (Brad Dickson / Louis Vuitton)

Louis Vuitton celebrates 20 years of making the iconic Tambour watch with a new capsule exhibition in the Jewel Court at South Coast Plaza. Initially introduced in 2002, the newest iteration of the timepiece was launched last September, featuring strong lines and a distinctive character. 3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, us.louisvuitton.com

Hanifa FW22

Hanifa FW22. (Hanifa)

Hanifa, the brand known for its forward-thinking fashion presentations , is back with its fall/winter 2022 collection where cozy meets cutting-edge. Designer Anifa Mvuemba launched her latest release with a live shopping element, aided by style expert Jenee Naylor of High Low Luxxe. Shop the looks at hanifa.co.

Offhand Wine Bar in Santa Monica

Offhand Wine Bar in Santa Monica. (Anne Fishbein)

A new Santa Monica wine bar is open from L.A. wine and music collective Westside Winos, started by curator Khalil Kinsey, Justin Leathers and bar veteran Jared Meisler (Nueva, Roger Room, Bar Lubitsch, the Friend, the Little Friend). Expect an expertly curated selection of natural wines from the West Coast and beyond. 3008 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite A, Santa Monica, offhandwinebar.com

‘Chloë Bass: Wayfinding’

The West Coast debut of Chloë Bass’ buzzy exhibition, “Wayfinding,” is all about reading the signs. A massive outdoor presentation — which for the first time in the Skirball Museum’s history fully utilizes its 15-acre outdoor campus for a continuous art installation — takes inspiration from public wayfinding signage, erecting sculptures that point toward emotions like anxiety, compassion, desire and loss and encourage viewers to reflect on the human experience. The Skirball exhibition will feature new elements that are site-specific and a piece of audio art in collaboration with L.A. artists. On view from Nov. 17 through March 12. 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, skirball.org

Inglewood Open Studios Art Walk

Inglewood’s beloved art walk is back. (Inglewood Open Studios Art Walk)

Inglewood’s beloved art walk is back after a three-year hiatus, put on by Inglewood Open Studios. Featuring the work of groundbreaking artists including Ulysses Jenkins, féi hernandez and Michael Massenberg , the two-day event will launch with an opening reception at Residency Art Gallery (featuring the work of the gallery’s participating artists) on Nov. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. inglewoodopenstudios.org

‘Henry Taylor: B Side’

Henry Taylor, “Untitled,” 2021, acrylic on linen, 54 1/8 x 1 1/4 in. (Jeff McLane. Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth)

Henry Taylor, “Gettin It Done,” 2016, acrylic on canvas, 72 x 96 in. (Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth)

Legendary L.A. artist Henry Taylor gets his due with a 30-year retrospective at MOCA Grand — the largest retrospective of his work to date. “Populated by friends and relatives, strangers on the street, athletic stars, politicians and entertainers, Taylor’s canvases describe an imagination encompassing multiple worlds,” writes MOCA. On view Nov. 6 through April 30. 250 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, moca.org

‘Under Pressure: Jacob Rochester’

First, L.A. artist Jacob Rochester and Chinatown Gallery Franchise collaborated on an NFT for the NBA. Now, they’re back with a solo exhibition from the artist called “Under Pressure.” Featuring a range of new paintings made over the last year, “Under Pressure” is accompanied by a limited-edition T-shirt and EP, “100+,” that spans house, U.K. garage and R&B (available to stream on Nov. 4). 977 Chung King Road, Los Angeles, @thisisfranchise

Palace Skateboards X Gucci

London skate shop Palace Skateboards has teamed up with Gucci Vault in the latest, and one of the most highly anticipated, collections born out of a series of high-profile collaborations that include Calvin Klein, Mercedes-AMG and Arc’teryx. Pieces include everything from a cheeky strawberry-print umbrella with a leather handle to a pair of boot-cut jeans covered with GG studs, a printed silk pillowcase with patches and, of course, skateboards. Available only on Vault. vault.gucci.com