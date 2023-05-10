9 high vibrational gifts to keep the Mother’s Day energy going beyond the weekend

If you buy a product linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission.
From pottery to purses, here are a few items and experiences for Mom to kick off a luxurious summer of rest and relaxation.
Saint Laurent fine jewelry collection, from $790
Made from recycled gold, Saint Laurent’s new jewelry offers a wide selection of earrings, rings, bracelets in gray and yellow gold. Chunky, dainty or layered — however Mom prefers her ice — you’re sure to find something in this collection. Purchase 👉🏽 here.
Spa Calamigos at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club, from $25
Spend a day or whole weekend getting pampered at this Malibu retreat with algae facials and reiki massages. A restorative glow moment. Reserve 👉🏽 here.
Jolie filtered shower head, $165
This shower head removes chlorine, heavy metals and other contaminants in shower water for more healthful hair and skin. Who wouldn’t want that? Purchase 👉🏽 here.
Brunch, various prices
Have your mimosas, like our love for moms, bottomless. Enjoy East Coast seafood fare at Saltie Girl, the lovely views from Openaire or the enticing plant-based menu at Crossroads Kitchen.
Ceramics class at POT and Good Dirt L.A., various prices
For the crafty mother, ceramics classes are an activity to re-center, focus and build. A onetime class or a month-long series can be a fun way to connect through creativity. Purchase 👉🏽 here and here.
Golf le Fleur* nail polish collection, $70
This set is perfect for switching up your nail color for summer. This set comes with the sunny Georgia Peach, soothing Geneva Blue and disco-worthy transparent Glitter. Purchase 👉🏽 here.
Madda Rollen lounge chair, contact Stahl + Band for price
The Oaxacan textile studio lends a gorgeous hand-spun wool and traditionally woven fabric to Venice-based furniture designer Stahl + Band to make a throne fit for a mother. Purchase 👉🏽 here.
Hanifa Cailyn bodysuit, $149
This powerful bodysuit from Hanifa’s latest collection is a summer statement addition to Mom’s wardrobe. Purchase 👉🏽 here.
Coach Tabby cross-body wristlet, $225
Whether it’s on your wrist or on your hip, the versatile Tabby is a practical way to elevate a fit or let your drip shine. Purchase 👉🏽 here.