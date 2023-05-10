Advertisement
Image

9 high vibrational gifts to keep the Mother’s Day energy going beyond the weekend

By Astrid KayembeStaff Writer 
flower cutouts with different textures and colors arranged in a black geometric stone vase
(neonhoney / Los Angeles Times; photos: Jolie, Juergen Teller, Madda Studio X Stahl + Band, Hanifa)

From pottery to purses, here are a few items and experiences for Mom to kick off a luxurious summer of rest and relaxation.

Saint Laurent fine jewelry collection, from $790

IMAGE Magazine | May 2023 Coveted Mother's Day Edition Saint Laurent Summer 2023 Jewelry
(Juergen Teller)

Made from recycled gold, Saint Laurent’s new jewelry offers a wide selection of earrings, rings, bracelets in gray and yellow gold. Chunky, dainty or layered — however Mom prefers her ice — you’re sure to find something in this collection. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Spa Calamigos at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club, from $25

IMAGE Magazine | May 2023 Coveted Mother's Day Edition Calamigos Spa
(Catherine Dzilenski / Catherine Dzilenski)

Spend a day or whole weekend getting pampered at this Malibu retreat with algae facials and reiki massages. A restorative glow moment. Reserve 👉🏽 here.

Jolie filtered shower head, $165

IMAGE Magazine | May 2023 Coveted Mother's Day Edition Jolie Gia
(Jolie Gia)

This shower head removes chlorine, heavy metals and other contaminants in shower water for more healthful hair and skin. Who wouldn’t want that? Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Brunch, various prices

A decadent Coconut Caramel Brownie Tart at Saltie Girl
(Oscar Mendoza / For The Times)

Have your mimosas, like our love for moms, bottomless. Enjoy East Coast seafood fare at Saltie Girl, the lovely views from Openaire or the enticing plant-based menu at Crossroads Kitchen.

Ceramics class at POT and Good Dirt L.A., various prices

A Drop-in wheel class from POT for the best gifts for your stressed out friends list in the 2022 LA Times Gift Guide.
(POT)

For the crafty mother, ceramics classes are an activity to re-center, focus and build. A onetime class or a month-long series can be a fun way to connect through creativity. Purchase 👉🏽 here and here.

Golf le Fleur* nail polish collection, $70

IMAGE Magazine | May 2023 Coveted Mother's Day Edition Golf Le Fleur Nail Polish
(Golf le Fleur*)

This set is perfect for switching up your nail color for summer. This set comes with the sunny Georgia Peach, soothing Geneva Blue and disco-worthy transparent Glitter. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Madda Rollen lounge chair, contact Stahl + Band for price

IMAGE Magazine | May 2023 Coveted Mother's Day Edition Madda Rollen lounge chair
(Madda Studio X Stahl + Band)

The Oaxacan textile studio lends a gorgeous hand-spun wool and traditionally woven fabric to Venice-based furniture designer Stahl + Band to make a throne fit for a mother. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Hanifa Cailyn bodysuit, $149

IMAGE Magazine | May 2023 Coveted Mother's Day Edition Haifa Cailyn Bodysuit
(Hanifa)

This powerful bodysuit from Hanifa’s latest collection is a summer statement addition to Mom’s wardrobe. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Coach Tabby cross-body wristlet, $225

IMAGE Magazine | May 2023 Coveted Mother's Day Edition Coach Tabby Wristlet
(Coach)

Whether it’s on your wrist or on your hip, the versatile Tabby is a practical way to elevate a fit or let your drip shine. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Astrid Kayembe

Astrid Kayembe is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. Kayembe grew up in South-Central Los Angeles and is a recent graduate of USC, where she studied journalism. Most recently, she worked for the Memphis Commercial Appeal through Report for America. She has also contributed to national and regional stories for the USA Today Network. While at USC, she was an Intersections South L.A. editor at USC Annenberg Media and arts and entertainment editor at the Daily Trojan. She previously served as a COVID-19 reporting intern at the Los Angeles Times, as a Truth Told fellow at Refinery29 through the Google News Initiative and social media associate at L.A. Taco.

