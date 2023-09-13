Advertisement
9 fall fashion prerequisites for a proper L.A. night out looking for parking

collage of fashion products on a cream background with spraypainted abstract black borders
(Bottega Veneta; Alexander McQueen; Loewe; Max Mara; Prada; Schiaparelli; Balenciaga)
By The Editors
This story is part of Image issue 21, “Image Makers,” our third annual celebration of the homegrown fashion luminaries who are designing a global fashion future built from the L.A. that was. Read the whole issue here.

‘Schiap’ bag, $9,400

Schiaparelli's "Schiap" Bag
(Schiaparelli)

Schiaparelli’s “Schiap” bag recalls the house’s simplicity and sophistication, playing on a classic profile enhanced by bright pink leather lining. The signature lock snaps the bag closed, complemented by its golden brass chain strap. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Floating Skull Mask Sunglasses, $580

(Alexander McQueen)
Give your end of summer an extra edge with Alexander McQueen’s new sunglasses, complete with tiny silver skulls that float elegantly on either temple. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

All eyes are on L.A. this fall. This guide will help you tap into the real

Whether you’re looking for the West Coast spirit at NYFW or the latest collab to help fill out your September calendar, our curated list of fashion events, parties, pop-ups and launches will get you right.

Sept. 7, 2023

Teddy Coat, $4,390

a model wears a brown Max Mara's Teddy Coat
(Max Mara)

Celebrating 10 years since Max Mara’s Teddy Coats first hit the runway, the brand is introducing a special edition 10th-anniversary coat in camel and white — ideal for the upcoming chill. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Loewe Boots, $2,450

Slouchy black boot seen from the side
(Loewe)

Loewe’s slouchy Toy Over the Knee Boot features an equestrian-like silhouette. Stylish and bold, the piece fashionably exaggerates your outfit. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Bottega dress, $9,600

A runway model in a long, clingy white dress
(Filippo Fior / gorunway.com)

Antiquity and futurism define Bottega Veneta’s winter collection, a phantasmic atmosphere infusing pieces like the Cotton Patched Pointelle dress. Giving “Corpse Bride” energy in the best sense, the dress plays with texture and length, coalescing into an intricate, ethereal piece. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Prada jacket, $8,200, and skirt, $4,600

Prada’s electric, bright red leather jacket hangs on a hanger
Prada’s electric, bright red leather skirt

(Prada)

Prada’s electric, bright red leather suit is an eye-catching statement piece from the fall collection. A combination of business and pleasure, the powerful silhouette pairs perfectly with its bright hue. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Balenciaga fall look, various prices

A man in a black outfit that looks like chain mail
(Balenciaga)

Get ready for L.A. autumn with Balenciaga’s Hourglass Rectangle sunnies and exaggerated square toe booties. The delicate transparent pants are ideal for the warmer day time, and a velvety zip-up hoodie and black parka are for those who run cold at night. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Crenshaw Skate Club x Nike, $90

a hand holds up a Crenshaw Skate Club x Nike sneaker with translucent outsoles and cartoon illustrations
(Tim Hans)

In these new sneakers, translucent outsoles and cartoon illustrations pay homage to Crenshaw Skate Club creator Tobey McIntosh and his youth. The entire design thoughtfully pieces together McIntosh’s story. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Supervsn Jersey, $80

A green shirt with an S on the chest
(Supervsn)

Supervsn’s Utility Hockey jerseys complete a sporty, oversized look, including both the emblem “S” and the number “54” in honor of creative director Gavin Mathieu’s father, NFL Hall of Famer Fred McNeil. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

