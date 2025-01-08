8 pop-ups, drops and L.A. art shows to kick off your new year

Louis Vuitton X Murakami

(Louis Vuitton)

If you were there, you were there. Louis Vuitton’s multicolor collaboration with Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami was everything in the mid-2000s, — iconic before iconic — and now, two decades later, it’s back. The collab’s “re-edition” includes 170 items from the house, including City Bags, Speedy Bags, eyewear, scarves, footwear, a selection of perfume bottles and much more. Available now. louisvuitton.com

‘Hard Copy Los Angeles’ at Webber Gallery

Shaniqwa Jarvis, “dont cry for me.” (From the artist; repurposed by Aaron Stern)

In “Hard Copy Los Angeles,” curator Aaron Stern chops and screws the contemporary photographs he’s exhibiting by running them through a photocopier and rescanning them, offering a thoughtful alternative to our rapid consumption of images. The exhibiting artists include Andre D. Wagner, Carlos Jaramillo, Gray Sorrenti and Shaniqwa Jarvis, among others, at Webber Gallery. The opening reception is Jan. 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Webber Gallery’s L.A. location. 939 S. Santa Fe Ave., Los Angeles. webberrepresents.com

Gucci Lunar New Year

(Gucci)

Usher in the Year of the Snake with Gucci’s special Lunar New Year collection and campaign, featuring Chinese actress Ni Ni and Chinese actor-singer Xiao Zhan. The collection reimagines classic Gucci silhouettes — including the Signoria slingback pumps and the Blondie bag — with a Lunar New Year twist, incorporating the Gucci Rosso Ancora colorway and serpent motif throughout. Available now. gucci.com

‘Misc. Pippa’ at STARS

Pippa Garner, “Cunnilingus Chair,” 2024; vinyl, leather, fabric trim, cast foam, found maple chair; 34 x 19 x 18 inches. (From the artist / Matthew Brown Gallery) Pippa Garner, “Agitator Lamp”; washing machine agitator, found lampshade, leopard, print velvet, tasseled trim, lighting hardware, candelabra, bulb, toy skulls; 23 x 15 x 15 inches. (From the artist / Matthew Brown Gallery)

In a conversation that happened in October of last year, artist Pippa Garner said: “I just want to make sure my body ends up where it belongs when I die: in the junkyard with the appliances I’ve made fun of throughout my career.” Garner, who died in late December, was one of a kind — a multidimensional artist who throughout a five-decade career continuously reinvented herself. Don’t miss the final weeks of her two-part exhibition happening at STARS in L.A. and Matthew Brown in New York, which feature some of Garner’s sculptures, drawings and photographs that capture the ludicrousness of living. Through Jan. 18. 3116 N. El Centro Ave., Los Angeles. stars-gallery.com

Prada Eternal Gold: Bows

(Prada)

Prada’s Eternal Gold collection adds to its repertoire of ever-growing must-haves with the inclusion of bows. Bows on rings! Bows on brooches! Bows on earrings! Bows, bows, bows. The four-piece collection comes in 100% certified recycled yellow gold, bringing a classically femme touch to any jewelry stack. Available now. prada.com

‘Janna Ireland: Even by Proxy’ at Hollyhock House

(Janna Ireland)

In celebration of Hollyhock House’s centennial, the exhibition “Janna Ireland: Even by Proxy” offers a fresh take on the beloved architectural landmark designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, L.A.’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. Ireland’s exhibition is made up of 21 photos that dive deeper into the space’s spirit, “showing signs of life, scars, and activity along with striking interplay of light and shadow,” says Hollyhock House director and curator Abbey Chamberlain Brach. Runs Jan. 16-Sept. 27. Barnsdall Art Park, 4800 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles. hollyhockhouse.or g

Loewe X On

(LOEWE x On)

A new season of Loewe X On is upon us with the reimagining of the Cloudtilt 2.0 sneaker in wearable terracotta tones. The new collection is equally suitable for walking back to your car from Dodger Stadium or to hiking Angeles National Forest. Available Jan. 8. loewe.com

The RH universe expands

(RH)

RH Newport Beach, the Gallery at Fashion Island and RH Montecito, the Gallery at the Old Firehouse are now open. RH Newport Beach features four floors overlooking the ocean, filled with luxury housewares, art and antiques from around the world, plus the RH Ocean Grill. Along with being an outpost for RH Interiors, RH Montecito will house the RH Firehouse Grill, the Courtyard Restaurant, a Wine & Barista Bar and an Interior Design Atelier. RH Montecito, The Gallery at The Old Firehouse: 1486 East Valley Rd., Montecito. RH Newport Beach, The Gallery at Fashion Island: 1101 Newport Beach Center Dr., Newport Beach. rh.com