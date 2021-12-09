13 things to do with the kids this holiday season that won’t break the bank

So yay! The kids are home for the holidays. You’ve baked cookies, sung songs, watched “Elf” a billion times and hid the remote so you don’t have to hear it a billion and one times.

And the kids are still home.

It’s time to get out of the house and have a proper L.A. adventure. Of course, you can visit the theme-park standards (Universal Studios Hollywood, Disneyland, Legoland, Knott’s Berry Farm) if you have the nerve and the dough. That might be a big ask this spend-y (and germ-y) time of year. Or you can dazzle your family and guests with visits to the L.A. area’s many holiday light shows by car or on foot.

Travel The 40 best California experiences: Winter edition In California, winter is not just about holiday lights and snow in the mountains. Here are our top 40 picks for wintertime adventures statewide.

Don’t worry. We’ve found other things to do that don’t fit the typical holiday vacation mold — activities to entertain the whole family, whether young children, eye-rolling teens, visiting relations or patience-thinned parents. The goal here is fun without bankruptcy plus the rejuvenation of something we all sorely need: holiday cheer.

One note of caution: The pandemic is still upon us, which means opening times and hours may be fluid. Also, many venues are require proof of full COVID-19 vaccinations for people 12 and older or a negative COVID test within the prior 72 hours. So if your destination involves tickets and hours, double-check the rules and hours before you go. And have a very merry adventure!