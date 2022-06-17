8 date-worthy L.A. hikes that’ll impress your next Tinder match
You’ve swiped right, met up for coffee and you’re still feeling this stranger you found on a dating app. Congrats!
But what to do on that next date? If you’d prefer something more than dinner and drinks, and you both love the outdoors, cue a classic L.A. hike.
For a great date hike, you need a trail that offers gorgeous views. As a bonus, throw in a picnic area for a little rest and snack time. Below are eight great hike options for taking a date. Most are easy, although there are a handful of moderate trails. If you’d rather not huff and puff or get sweaty, avoid the Mt. Hollywood and Wisdom Tree hikes.
Getty View Trail
The trailhead is in a residential area, which makes parking tricky. If you’re there during the week — perhaps you plan an after-work meetup to catch the sunset on the way down — parking shouldn’t be an issue.
Ernest E. Debs Regional Park Loop
Plan to have a picnic at the lake. Before you head over, grab heavy-duty sandwiches at Jeff’s Table in Highland Park, make something at home to share or play it basic with snacks from the South Pasadena Trader Joe’s. (Just ask your date if they have dietary restrictions beforehand.) If a picnic seems like too much effort, you can just sit and enjoy the ducks paddling along. On the weekends, the park gets a lot of visitors, which could be good if you enjoy people-watching but bad if you’re looking for something more secluded.
Mt. Hollywood Hike
Silver Lake Reservoir
This casual walk will make you and your date feel like you’ve been transported outside of L.A. Meet up at the dog park at the Duane Street and Silver Lake Boulevard cross section. During sunset hour, the sun glimmers on the water, setting the mood for a romantic walk. Parking may be tricky because the reservoir is in a residential area, so add some buffer time to your arrival to look for parking.
You can lay out a blanket at the Silver Lake Meadow along Silver Lake Boulevard between Earl Street and Armstrong Avenue. Alternatively, pass the dog parks on your way back and continue on Silver Lake Boulevard for a coffee at Lamill or a drink at L&E Oyster Bar (happy hour is from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday).
Switzer Falls
The scenery is unique, since waterfalls aren’t common in Los Angeles. It almost feels like you’re hiking in Northern California on this trail, with its lush greenery, babbling brook and waterfall.
During the summer, you’ll likely spot kids and four-legged furry friends taking a dip in the water. This hike is popular, so come early if you want to enjoy the trail without the crowds.
Ferndell to the West Observatory Loop Trail to Griffith Park
Inspiration Point Trail
Glendale Peak Trail
If you want to keep the date going after the hike, drive down Vermont to Fred 62, an iconic diner, for a sip and a bite. Order the macaroni and cheese balls to share; they’re tasty and a nice way to carb up after the hike.
