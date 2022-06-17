8 date-worthy L.A. hikes that’ll impress your next Tinder match

You’ve swiped right, met up for coffee and you’re still feeling this stranger you found on a dating app. Congrats!

But what to do on that next date? If you’d prefer something more than dinner and drinks, and you both love the outdoors, cue a classic L.A. hike.

For a great date hike, you need a trail that offers gorgeous views. As a bonus, throw in a picnic area for a little rest and snack time. Below are eight great hike options for taking a date. Most are easy, although there are a handful of moderate trails. If you’d rather not huff and puff or get sweaty, avoid the Mt. Hollywood and Wisdom Tree hikes.