Your house is full of holiday guests? Here are 15 activities to keep the adults happy

You’re the host for this holiday season, and it’s great because last year’s Zoom gathering was pretty bleak. If your out-of-town guests are adults of all ages, conversation might run a little thin, especially if they’re relations you love but with whom you don’t necessarily share the same outlook on the world.

So how to avoid tension and abject boredom? Embrace the season and the region: Get out and have an L.A. adventure!

Of course, you can visit the theme parks — Universal Studios Hollywood, Disneyland, Legoland, Knott’s Berry Farm; just check in advance regarding advance ticket purchase and COVID-related policies. You could dazzle your guests with visits to holiday light shows or venture to our region’s incredible feast of botanic gardens. (Many of the botanic gardens have their own holiday light shows — providing you with a yuletide twofer.)

We’ve also found other things to do that should entertain the snarkiest of adult guests, especially if they’re looking for some unique L.A. glitz without too much expense. The goal is for everyone to come home at least a little energized and maybe, just maybe, imbued with some holiday cheer.

One note of caution: The pandemic is still upon us, which means opening times and hours may be fluid. Note also that many venues are now requiring proof of full COVID vaccinations for people 12 and older or a negative COVID test within the prior 72 hours. So double-check the latest policies before you go.