The 27 coolest made-in-L.A. gifts to give this year

Here in Los Angeles, we are blessed with a bounty of independent locally based brands. From clothing made from deadstock fabric to handmade tables composed of wood offcuts, you can find something uniquely L.A. for everyone on your list while supporting local businesses and brands. It’s a win-win.

(@foxesandwolves)

Woodworker Josh Jackson’s one-of-a-kind block stools are created from the wood scraps left over from his custom furnishings. “There is something so satisfying about recycling our offcuts and turning them into shapes and forms that serve as new pieces of furniture,” Jackson says. His stools are available in Claro walnut, hard maple, red gum eucalyptus, redwood, Douglas fir, ash and white oak, and can be used as side tables and plant stands. Available for pickup at 617 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

$300-$400 | 👉 Purchase here

Cross Colours Peace Circle Logo T-shirt

(Cross Colours)

L.A. brand Cross Colours has deep roots in our city, but its messages of peace and unity, along with celebrating love and Black pride, are delivered globally through the brand’s pieces. Consider this long-sleeve, retro-graphic, screen-print shirt in mint for someone on your list. On one sleeve, it reads, “For the Culture,” while the words on the opposite sleeve read, “By the Culture.” The back features the Cross Colours logo.

$45 | 👉 Purchase here

Baxter of California Deep Clean Shampoo

(Baxter of California)

Sometimes the best thing you can do is give your hair and scalp a deep clean to rid them of dirt, oil, product buildup and the grime of L.A. You’re in luck, fella. L.A.-based Baxter of California’s Deep Clean Shampoo is made from apple cider vinegar, ginseng, sage leaf extract and menthol. We’ve tried it, and as a bonus, we’re here to tell you that it smells divine — like everything you ever wanted in the smell of shampoo.

$35 | 👉 Purchase here

Heretic Parfum Melrose Place eau de parfum

(Violet Grey)

Have you ever wondered about the product smells created in Los Angeles by its beauty gurus? Heretic’s unisex Melrose Place eau de parfum offers wearers a refreshing citrus answer, thanks to top notes of Italian bergamot and bitter orange peels. The scent, which was inspired by the Violet Grey store in Beverly Grove, also contains lime blossom, neroli and black tea absolute. It’s exclusive to the luxe beauty emporium.

$65 | 👉 Purchase here

Graf Lantz tie-dye Hana canvas tote

(Graf Lantz)

Hand-dyed and made in L.A., this limited-edition tote bag is large enough to accommodate a 15-inch laptop and comes in four different tie-dye hues. Hand-frayed edges and vegetable-tanned leather trim add to its singularity.

$158 | 👉 Purchase here

Bandits bandannas

(Bandits)

Nicole and Connor Humphreys’ sustainably sourced, 100% organic cotton bandannas are super soft and feature exclusive designs by artists from all over the world. Bandits donates 10% of the proceeds from every bandanna to the charity of the artist’s choice. For example, the “Life in Flight” bandanna by Real Fun, Wow! benefits the Ojai Valley Land Conservancy.

$30 | 👉 Purchase here

Glob tote bag

(Glob)

Glob’s Primary Shift Ripstop bag is made from 4.6 plastic bottles and converts from a tidy rectangular pouch to a slouchy crossbody or over-the-shoulder sling. Available in five different colors, this is the perfect gift for the eco-conscious on your gift list.

$32 | 👉 Purchase here

Christy Dawn Noah Dress

(Christy Dawn)

The holiday-friendly Noah Dress in hibiscus zinnia stripe from Christy Dawn features a V-neck, tiered skirt and three-quarter sleeves. It is made in Los Angeles, where the environmentally conscious designer prides herself on paying seamstresses premium wages, with full healthcare and paid vacation.

$228 | 👉 Purchase here

Dean leather plant holder

(Dean Leather)

Dean’s small leather hanging plant holder can hold a 4- to 6-inch pot and is available in brown, black and cognac leather. Pair it with one of your favorite hanging plants — string of pearls, perhaps? — from one of our local plant shops, and you’ve got a personalized gift for your favorite plant lover.

$28 | 👉 Purchase here

Clare V. passport case

(Clare V.)

Los Angeles designer Clare Vivier has added this black- and cherry-red-striped passport sleeve to the CV travel collection, a sleek and functional accessory that can fit two passports (or your vaccination card). It’s also available in cobalt blue leather with green interior, black with blue interior, and black and cream stripes with gray interior. Personalize it by adding a monogram for $50.

$115 | 👉 Purchase here

Agnes Baddoo Eye/Sunglass + iPhone Sac

(Agnes Baddoo)

Never lose your glasses or iPhone again with this stylish handmade leather carrying case from Los Angeles designer Agnes Baddoo. Available in natural, whiskey, black, navy, bottle green and a number of bright specialty colors, the Sac also features a pocket for credit cards and a slot for a 24-inch-long neck rope.

$75 | 👉 Purchase here

The Modern Cactus Co. vegan suede hat

(The Modern Cactus Co.)

Diana Lamas’ Los Angeles brand is inspired by her Mexican culture and love of bohemian style. Her affordable line of vegan suede hats are handmade in Mexico and come in two styles — rancher and boater — and a variety of colors. One size fits most.

$49 | 👉 Purchase here

Poketo Spectrum wall planner

(Poketo)

There’s something about an old-school calendar that can help keep you on track. Poketo’s bestselling, 12-month wall planner is open-dated so you can start using it at any time, and it’s colorful enough to brighten any workspace — whether at home or in the office.

$48 | 👉 Purchase here

Kate Kilmurray woven potholders

(Kate Kilmurray)

The Ojai artist weaves each 6-by-6-inch potholder by hand as a “form of embodied meditation.”

$28 | 👉 Purchase here

Drunk Astrology Zodiac Superlative Candles

(Drunk Astrology)

What better way to tease your favorite astrology-obsessed friends than with a hand-poured candle that includes witty “Zodiac Superlatives” such as “Gemini: Most Popular for Knowing Everything About Nothing” and “Taurus: Most Known for Getting Your Way or Starting a War.” The truth hurts. (Well, perhaps.) Available online and in person at Tansy in Burbank.

$48 | 👉 Purchase here

Werkshoppe Palm Springs puzzle

(Daniel Collopy)

This striking 300-piece jigsaw puzzle based on an Andrew Burgess Palm Springs still life is so pretty, the Midcentury Modern lover will want to leave it out on display permanently.

$26 | 👉 Purchase here

Hedley & Bennett socks

(Hedley & Bennett)

For the person who likes a little gravitas when it comes to their apparel. These colorful performance socks by Hedley & Bennett are designed to stand out and withstand the heat in the kitchen.

$16 | 👉 Purchase here

Thomsen Clayworks planters

(Potted)

Whittier-based ceramist Larry Thomsen, who has been crafting pottery since the 1970s, creates hand-thrown stoneware planters and bird feeders that will soothe the soul of the nature lover on your list.

$60 | 👉 Purchase here

I. Ronni Kappos jewelry

(I. Ronni Kappos)

I. Ronni Kappos jewelry is handmade in Los Angeles with colorful vintage German glass, lucite and other collectible materials. Available online and at Potted in Atwater Village.

$45-$330 | 👉 Purchase here

Botanica Workshop loungewear

(Botanica Workshop)

Los Angeles-based Botanica Workshop is known for its small production runs of underwear and loungewear made of organic and sustainable materials. The Rhea rib dress, in 100% organic cotton, is hand-dyed by artist Jennifer Parry Dodge and is perfect for the person on your list who supports slow fashion.

$138 | 👉 Purchase here

Debbie Bean stained-glass suncatchers

(Debbie Bean)

Debbie Bean’s stained-glass suncatchers are inspired by the colors of the changing landscape. Hang one in a sunny spot, and enjoy the colorful shadows it produces.

$45 | 👉 Purchase here

Bestowe Support Local: Southern California artists gift box

(Bestowe)

Bestowe’s “Support Local” gift set — featuring candles, snacks, tea and masks by local designers — was originally designed to support medical workers and small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fifteen percent of the proceeds from each box will go to Direct Relief, an organization helping those in need get medical supplies during a crisis.

$115 | 👉 Purchase here

Le Superbe Chakra beanie

(Le Superbe)

Keep warm in style with the Chakra beanie from Los Angeles women’s fashion brand Le Superbe.

$95 | 👉 Purchase here

Golden Poppies print

(Desert Moonrise)

Amelie Laurice’s 12-by-12-inch digital golden poppies print on thick archival card stock is inspired by the California superbloom and serves as an homage to one of California’s biggest fans, the late Huell Howser.

$45 | 👉 Purchase here

Osei-Duro Letsa wrap dress

(Osei-Duro)

The long, narrow Letsa wrap dress from Los Angeles brand Osei-Duro features batwing sleeves, a deep-V neckline and side slits. Available in XS to 3XL, the dress is hand-sewn and hand-dyed in Ghana.

$250 | 👉 Purchase here

Big Bud Press unisex Everyday Jumpsuit

(Big Bud Press)

Ranging in size from XXS to 6XL, Big Bud Press’ cotton twill jumpsuit is designed to be size-inclusive for a diverse group of people. The jumpsuit features elastic at the back of the waist for flexible, unisex sizing and comes in a variety of colors, as well as short sleeves. Note: The heavy twill does not stretch.

$190 | 👉 Purchase here

Amy Jennings Martha earrings

(Amy Jennings)

These earrings are handmade in Los Angeles with 14-karat-gold-filled wire and components. Jennings says the 2-inch hoops are inspired by Los Angeles and complement a variety of looks.

$78 | 👉 Purchase here

Marques Harper contributed to this gift guide list.

