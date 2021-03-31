She wanted to help amplify AAPI voices in L.A. More than 60 artists responded

With the recent rise of hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders during the COVID-19 pandemic, Los Angeles-based stained glass artist Janel Foo wanted to do something to help.

“I can tell you that I’ve never been more self-conscious about being Asian,” said Foo, who is Chinese American and has worried about the safety of her parents.

So Foo decided to auction off one of her stained-glass suncatchers on Instagram and donate the funds to Stop AAPI Hate, a San Francisco-based coalition that addresses anti-Asian hate and harassment.

Her idea escalated from there. “I thought it would be cool to get my Asian American and Pacific Islander friends involved,” she said. “Part of it was raising awareness about rising Asian hate, but I also wanted to amplify AAPI voices in our community.”

Since creating the Create to Stop Hate Instagram account, Foo has auctioned off more than 70 items from Asian American artists including jewelry, ceramics, yarn-wrapped horseshoes, illustrations and fiber wall hangings. The auction has collected more than $12,000 so far, and Foo will continue this week with donations from clothing label Black Crane, San Francisco-based photographer Michael Jang and Los Angeles celebrity photographer Peter Yang.

“It has been so rewarding and fulfilling,” Foo said. “Yes, it’s time consuming and I’ve been ignoring my stained glass orders, but I feel like it is important.”

Inspired by Foo, we’ve compiled a list of Los Angeles-based Asian American and Pacific Islander creatives. As with our lists of Black, Latino and female-owned businesses, this is not meant to be definitive but a way to highlight some of the AAPI community in Los Angeles.

Aimee Thieu

Three-dimensional hand-cut paper art and sculpture. aimeethieu.com

Alyson Iwamoto

Whimsical ceramics and jewelry. alysoniwamoto.com

Baked Goods

Handmade kiln-formed glass home decor and accessories by Jennifer Namkoong. bakedgoodsla.com

Bash + Sass

Gender neutral clothing for children, created by founder Irene Lee and inspired by her own two kids. bashandsass.com

Black Crane

Comfortable, size-inclusive clothing from designers Alexander Yamaguchi and Momo Suzuki. blackcrane.net

Botanica Workshop

Organic underwear and loungewear from founder Misa Miyagawa. botanicaworkshop.com

Building Block

Minimal leather goods and accessories by Nancy and Kimberly Wu. building--block.com

Caroline Suzuki

Greeting cards and giftware featuring hand-painted illustrations. carolynsuzukigoods.com

Cheery Human Studios

Bright and encouraging stationery, stickers and other paper goods by Kristina Yu. cheeryhumanstudios.com

Cindy Zell

Handmade sculptures using mindfully sourced natural materials. cindyzell.com

Clau

Leather goods and accessories by industrial designer Christine Lau. claudesignla.com

The Corgi Collective

Corgi butt accessories by Jason and Janel Foo. thecorgicollective.com

Cyan Ceramics

Minimalist ceramics handmade in Los Angeles by Catherine Yan. cyanceramics.com

Decue Wue

Illustrations by Diyou Wu (known as DQ), named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Art & Style, class of 2020. decuewu.com

Dez Einswell

Prints, planters, sculptures and housewares. dezeinswell.com

Dirty Eraser

Ink and watercolor works by Jo Situ Allen. dirtyeraser.com

Dwinisa Perkel

Leather, metal and artworks by Perkel, who is originally from Indonesia. dwinisa.com

Felicia Liang

The artist and illustrator, who specializes in colored pencil and digital illustrations, published “#100DAYSIANS,” an illustrated 100 Day Project about growing up Asian American. felicia-liang.com

Gjenmi

Fine jewelry by Korean designer Jennifer Pak, meant to be worn every day. gjenmi.com

Gliss Prints

Music-inspired wall art by Carrin Tanaka. glissprints.com

Hahn Jewelry

Sterling silver and gold-plated handmade artisan jewelry by Dhamee Hahn, inspired by Midcentury Modern design. hahnjewelry.com

Han Cao

Hand embroidery on found paper. hanwriting.com

Heo Ceramics

Graphic, hand-painted ceramics by Karen Tong. heo-ceramics.myshopify.com

Hey Moon Designs

Scarlet Penaloza hand-marbles, forms and assembles her jewelry and wall pieces at home in Los Angeles. heymoondesigns.com

Irro Irro

Minimalist clothing and accessories, ethically made in L.A. by Japanese designer Marie Miao. irroirro.com

Janel Foo is photographed with stained glass suncatchers she made in her Highland Park studio. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Janel Foo

Working alone in her detached one-car garage-turned studio, Foo assembles stained-glass suncatchers for custom orders. janelfoo.com

Jen E Ceramics

Using her background in graphic design, Jen Kuroki crafts bold and colorful ceramics that will make you smile. jenkuroki.com

Jessica Chou

Photography. jessicachouphotography.com

JuJu Made

Hats and bags, jewelry and ceramic accessories by Juliana Hung. jujumade.com

Juniper + Fir

Textiles, macrame and fiber art by Echo Park artist Maya Slininger. juniperandfir.com

Kat & Roger

Artists Kat Hutter and Roger Lee, the son of Koreatown founder Hi Duk Lee, blend their talents in painting (Hutter) and ceramics (Lee) to create graphic handmade functional artworks. katandroger.com

Knotwork LA

Ceramics by Linda Hsiao, inspired by the natural world: rocks, trees, mountains and sand (think bird pitchers). knotworkla.com

Kristen Liu-Wong

Paintings, illustrations, zines and prints. kristenliuart.com

Leaf and Spine

This tiny store specializes in plants that are hard to find. “We wanted to form a specialty in plants that are really unique,” says owner Dustin Bulaon, who is a collector. instagram.com/leafandspine

Lupa Bags

Handcrafted leather goods by Ojai-based Katrina Espiritu. www.lupabags.com

Marley&Alfie

Handcrafted fiber art, yarn-wrapped horseshoes and colorful pom-pom jewelry by Cindy Tung. marleyandalfie.com

Merci Milo

Ethically made goods for children from around the world. shopmercimilo.com

30 Mien

Designer Lisa Hsieh started the small-batch clothing business in 2015 when she was pregnant with her son and couldn’t find flattering clothing for pregnancy and beyond. mienstudios.com

Mirena Kim

Handmade modern ceramics, including vessels, platters, bowls and cups. mirenakim.com

MyNameIsNotDarren

Screen prints by Darrin Pattanumotana. etsy.com/shop/MyNameIsNotDarren

Oh Joy!

Founder and creative director Joy Cho’s lifestyle brand offers whimsical products, spanning bandages to soft soap, as well as regular editorial content online. ohjoy.com

Ozma of California

Designer Heidi Baker’s clothing line, which is made in L.A., focuses on nature and sustainability. ozmaofcalifornia.com

Pawena Thimaporn

Handcrafted and boldly painted ceramics, thrown in Thimaporn’s Woodland Hills studio. pawenastudio.com

Peter Yang

The Los Angeles photographer is known for his celebrity portraits, from Barack Obama to JJ Watt. peteryang.com

Poketo

Founded in 2003 by husband-and-wife team Ted Vadakan and Angie Myung, the design accessories and housewares brand has grown from a small startup into a mainstay of the Los Angeles creative community. poketo.com

Raina J. Lee

The Mount Washington artist experiments with wheel and slab-built forms in alternative firings, textures and forms. On occasion, she hosts sales in her backyard treehouse art gallery. rainajlee.com

Ren-Vois

Handmade ceramics and dinnerware by Tina Huang made from recycled colored clay. ren-vois.com

Ryan Young

The photographer most recently documented a candlelight vigil honoring the victims of anti-Asian hate crimes for the New York Times. ryaneyoung.com

Sanso

Rare and exotic plants in handcrafted ceramics. sanso.la

Scout Regalia

L.A.-based designers Makoto Mizutani and Benjamin Ludd bring a relaxed yet modern look to their products: stylish picnic tables, sturdy raised-bed garden kits for apartment dwellers and colorful stainless-steel wall hooks for indoors and out. scoutregalia.com

The Sill

Eliza Blank’s popular boutique carries houseplants, planters and gifts. thesill.com

Skinesque

Clean and approachable Korean skincare, paraben-free, founded by Susie Yoon. skinesque.com

Sonja Rasula

Rasula’s Unique Markets usually sets up shop in L.A. three times a year, drawing upward of 5,000 shoppers. She recently launched Care Package, a quarterly subscription service that introduces customers to items they’d typically find at a Unique event. uniquemarkets.com

String Theory

Handmade, one-of-a-kind subversive cross-stitched pieces, stitched by Barbara Sueko McGuire. barbarasueko.com

Sundae School

The unisex smoke wear label has expanded into branded cannabis. sundae.school

Svolta

Direct to consumer gender-neutral/unisex scooters, hats and masks designed by parents. svoltaride.com

TarokoMoon

Handmade soaps of favorite Asian goods — dumplings, fortune cookies and more — by Monica Chen. etsy.com/shop/tarokomoon

Things Between

Hand-dyed clothing by Jessica Lee. thethingsbetween.com

Tome Ceramics

Stoneware and porcelain vessels by Carla Tome, inspired by the landscape and architecture of Los Angeles. tomeceramics.com

Tower 28

Clean, vegan and cruelty-free beauty products designed for sensitive skin, founded by Amy Huang Liu. tower28beauty.com

UnitedOther

Handcrafted incense, spiritual toolkits and workshops. unitedother.com

Uno+Ichi

Whimsical ceramicware handmade in West Adams by painter and ceramist Hana Ward. uno-ichi.com

Wee Monster

A line of children’s clothing with a “spunky spin,” spearheaded by two sisters. weemonster.net

The Wicked Boheme

Inspired by travel, Anh Nguyen works with artisans to bring sustainable handmade home decor — wicker furnishings, textiles and fragrances — to the home. thewickedboheme.com

Wyldbnch Plants

Pop Annemarie Chan’s shop in the downtown Arts District features indoor plants, planters, gifts and potting services. wyldbnchplants.com

Yuki Buttons

Minimalist clothing, handmade to order in Chino Hills. instagram.com/yuki.buttons