61 Latino-owned small businesses in L.A. to celebrate all year round



From custom guitars made by hand in Boyle Heights to Chicano-inspired streetwear referencing “candy painted Low-Riders and micheladas,” so many of Los Angeles’s independent brands showcase the best of Latino West Coast culture.

With that in mind — and in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs Sept. 15-Oct. 15 — for the second year in a row we’ve put together a list of more than 60 Hispanic and Latino lifestyle businesses in Los Angeles that you should know about.

As with our lists of Black-, AAPI- and female-owned businesses, this is not meant to be a definitive list but a way to highlight small businesses in Los Angeles. If you know of a small business that should be on our radar, email me at lisa.boone@latimes.com.

If you’re looking for more stories about the Latino community in Los Angeles, visit our Latino Life homepage and our Latinx Files newsletter.

For profiles of Latino and Hispanic plant people, leaf through our Plant PPL series.

Maria Hurtado Lopez with family members at Avalon Nursery & Ceramics in South Los Angeles. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

1. Avalon Nursery

South Los Angeles’ only enduring nursery feels more like a botanic garden than a thriving business on a busy corner. In addition to trees, shrubs and colorful ceramics, the nursery features a “green room,” where most of the houseplants reside. instagram.com/avalonnurseryla/

2. Beatrice Valenzuela

The Echo Park designer, known for her feminine apparel, accessories and minimal sandals, started the popular Echo Park Craft Fair — an annual festival devoted to Los Angeles makers — in her backyard with friend and fellow designer Rachel Craven. beatricevalenzuela.com

3. Bella Doña

L.A.-based entrepreneurs and best friends LaLa Romero and Natalia Durazo created this line of women’s streetwear as a way to celebrate SoCal Chicano culture. Their shop includes tees and sweats, jewelry, accessories and home decor. bella-dona.com

4. Birch and Bone

Floral designer Amelia Rose Posada’s DTLA floral design studio specializes in bespoke botanicals. birchandbone.com

5. Calivolve

Entrepreneurs Lilly Cabral and Mia Pham’s line of cannabis-infused chocolates is made with Belgian dark chocolate, full-spectrum hemp extract and ashwagandha. calivolve.com

6. Candelas Guitars

Every instrument in this Boyle Heights shop is handcrafted by third-generation luthier Tomas Delgado, who has built guitars for Raúl Pacheco of Ozomatli, the Breeders’ Kim Deal and Jose Feliciano, among others. The store, which offers repairs, custom work and guitar lessons, has been open for more than 75 years. candelas.com

7. Carlos Anthony Lopez

The self-taught designer and builder, who has designed the interiors of Cafe Stella, Ostrich Farm and Sawyer restaurants, opened Winston Studios, a design firm focusing on interior/exterior space design, art direction, floral, landscape and set design. winstonstudios.com, theprojectassassin.com

8. Cisco Home

For three decades, Cisco Pinedo has created understated eco-friendly home furnishings and accessories using sustainable materials. ciscohome.net

9. Concrete Geometric

Krizia Flores’ concrete, geometric planters and votives have been sold at West Elm, Urban Outfitters and MOCA. She hosts occasional workshops and offers custom DIY quick-dry concrete kits. concretegeometric.com

10. Cuyana

Classic bags and simple separates are designed by Karla Gallardo and Shilpa Shah with the philosophy of creating fewer but better-quality pieces to last. cuyana.com

Artists Jackie Amezquita and Julio Toruno in their Boyle Heights nursery, @EnCactusar. (Nayeli Huerta / For The Times)

11. Designing Chica

Susana Sanchez-Young’s prints and cards, posters and coffee mugs are inspired by her culture and current events. society6.com/thedesigningchica

12. EnCactusar

During the COVID-19 pandemic, artists Jackie Amezquita and Julio Toruno turned their love of plants into a nursery at their Boyle Heights home. Toruno makes arrangements with cactuses, and they both make ceramic plant pots. Open on Saturdays and Sundays only. DM them on Instagram to make an appointment: instagram.com/encactusar/

13. Espacio 1839

The Boyle Heights store specializes in culturally significant clothing, masks, jewelry and books, and includes a booth for community radio.espacio1839.com

14. Estudio Persona

Minimal furniture and lighting designs, made from natural materials, by Emiliana Gonzalez and Jessie Young. estudiopersona.com

15. Fabian Flores Publishing

Former attorney Norma Fabian Newton recently founded FabianFlores Publishing, a Latinx-focused independent publishing house, from her Culver City home. fabianflorespublishing.com

16. Francis’ Cactus and Succulents

This tiny outdoor lot in North Hollywood sells a variety of cactuses, succulents and some houseplants. franciscactus.com

17. Gentle Riot

T-shirts celebrating Latinas and women of color. shopgentleriot.com

18. Gladys Tamez Millinery

Handmade contemporary artisanal hats for both women and men in downtown Los Angeles; clients have included Lady Gaga. gladystamez.com

19. GRL Collective

Clothing, jewelry, stickers and more from the Latina lifestyle brand that is dedicated to ethical and sustainable practices. grlcollective.com

20. Hedley & Bennett

Former chef Ellen Bennett turned the need for stylish but functional aprons into a Vernon-based culinary line that includes handcrafted aprons, chef gear and face masks. hedleyandbennett.com

21. Hija de Tu Madre

Patty Delgado’s Hija de Tu Madre lifestyle brand explores the cultural intersection of being Mexican American with such pieces as a denim jacket adorned with an image of la Virgen de Guadalupe and shorts, T-shirts and sweatshirt sets inspired by middle-school P.E. uniforms. hijadetumadre.com

22. Hola Mis Bonitas

Latinx stationery, stickers and prints by Claudia Ramos, inspired by her life growing up in Los Angeles. holamijasbonitas.shop, claudiaramosdesigns.com

23. Honey B. Gold

Named after Wu-Tang Killa Bees, Natalia Durazo’s accessories brand is inspired by Chicano culture and hip hop. honeybgold.com

Joaquina Botanica founder Giovanna Campagna. (Anita Calero)

24. Joaquina Botanica

Giovanna Campagna created Joaquina Botánica with the mission of creating a clean skincare line with botanicals indigenous to Latin America. joaquinabotanica.com

25. The Juicy Leaf

Felix Navarro’s Glassell Park plant shop features terrariums and succulent arrangements, houseplants, cactus and housewares. He also offers DIY arrangements that you can create by following the step-by-step instructions on his Instagram. thejuicyleaf.com

Joanna Williams, at her West Adams store Kneeland Co. Mercado, which features products from around the world. (Photo from Joanna Williams)

26. Kneeland Co.

Joanna Williams, a longtime vintage textile consultant, expanded her company to include a bricks-and-mortar store in West Adams specializing in one-of-a-kind, globally sourced and handmade home goods and jewelry. kneelandco.com

27. The L.A. Garden

Latin-inspired stickers, clothing, home and office products as well as succulent arrangements by Dianna Martinez. You can find Martinez at the DTLA farmers market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 5th and Broadway in front of the Last Bookstore. thelagarden.com

28. Latinx Lineage Culture

Artist Ralph Lubia designs sportswear inspired by Latinx culture, including T-shirts, hoodies, hats and leggings. crestoneltd.com

29. Latinx With Plants

Andi Xoch started selling houseplants on her Instagram account, Latinx With Plants, which led to the opening of her first plant shop in Boyle Heights last month. latinxwithplants.com

30. Lenita by Grita

Nemuel DePaula of the design studio Grita resumes his flower truck deliveries — courtesy of a pink ’91 Dodge Aeromate — on Oct. 1. Additionally, he opened a flower shop this month at 1242 20th St. in Santa Monica. lenitabygrita.com

31. Lil’ Libros

Los Angeles moms Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein started Lil’ Libros in 2014 after they had a hard time finding children’s books in both English and Spanish. Their picture books, written by the co-founders, are designed to introduce bilingualism and Latin American culture to children. lillibros.com

Ramon Franco stands amid the succulent plants at Lincoln Avenue Nursery. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

32. Lincoln Avenue Nursery

Lincoln Avenue Nursery in Pasadena is owned by Ramon Franco, a Mexican immigrant who came to the United States in 1974 when he was 14, worked as a gardener and then became a landscape contractor and purchased the nursery from the Takemura family in 2003. He now runs it with his children, Brenda Franco and Alejandro (Alex) Franco. lincolnavenuenursery.com

33. Loquita Bath

Cruelty-free bath bombs, soaps and scrubs made by women of color. loquitabath.com

34. Luna Magic Beauty

This Latina-owned and -operated beauty brand founded by sisters Mabel and Shaira Frías offers cosmetics, T-shirts and hairpins. lunamagic.com

35. LunaSol Vintage

Mexican vintage store selling original artwork, books, jewelry and more in Uptown Whittier. Open by appointment Wednesday-Sunday. Instagram.com/lunasolmexicanvintage

36. Majestic Bliss Soaps

Vegan and cruelty-free artisan soaps by Marcela Arrieta, who started her popular brand in her Boyle Heights garage with a $500 GoFundme campaign and the help of YouTube videos. majesticblisssoaps.com

37. Mandana Blvd.

Cristina Ramos and Nu Goteh began Mandana Blvd. after struggling to furnish their new home in Los Angeles. On their website and Instagram account, the couple offers vintage housewares and furnishings found at flea markets and estate sales. mandanablvd.com

38. Marvin Douglas Jewelry

The Latin American fine-jewelry designer — Bad Bunny is a fan — will debut a new collection in October inspired by his Central American roots and Southern California upbringing. marvindouglas.com

39. Mi Vida

Women’s tops and accessories are illustrated with Mexican-inspired images and sayings such as “Paz y Amor” and “Yo te Cielo” from a Frida Kahlo poem. shopmivida.com

40. Mitú Shop

The Los Angeles-based Mitú Shop offers the latest Latino-inspired merchandise — apparel, jewelry and home decor. mitushop.com

Stephanie Montes of Nue. (Nue)

41. Nue

Stephanie Montes, a fashion-design graduate turned fashion and beauty editor, created a line of “boob tape” for women of all body types and skin tones. Nue’s “A Boob Job in a Box” is waterproof, sweat-proof, outfit-proof and sustainable. thebrandnue.com

42. Party Art Community

Socially conscious party goods, gifts and workshops by Destinie Escobedo. partyartcommunity.com

43. Pippi and Lola

Dynelly del Valle’s Long Beach shop offers indoor houseplants, “spa treatments” such as repotting, plant baths and sauna sessions, accessories and virtual design consultations. pippiandlola.com

44. The Plant Chica

Sandra Mejia transformed an old auto body shop in Jefferson Park into her own urban greenhouse and plant shop. Mejia started her business by selling plants around her neighborhood and through Etsy and now specializes in unique plants. theplantchica.com

Kevin Alcaraz, left, and Anthony Diaz, the couple behind Plantiitas, a plant shop/nursery on 4th Street in Long Beach. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

45. Plantiitas

This queer and Latinx-owned plant shop is carefully curated by owners Anthony Diaz and Kevin Alcaraz, who specialize in tropical houseplants, stylish planters and hand-crafted goods. plantiitas.com

46. Pocket Square Clothing

Men’s pocket squares, ties and masks by founders Rodolfo Ramirez and Andrew Cheung. pocketsquareclothing.com

47. Pop Up Home

Tricia Beanum, known as the queen of estate sales, recently moved her West Adams warehouse to a massive showroom on Sycamore in West Hollywood. Shop for vintage furniture, accessories and art. popuphome.com

48. Querida Los Angeles

Vanessa Garcia’s Latina statement jewelry line is designed to promote self-love and confidence. queridalosangeles.bigcartel.com/products

49. Raggedy Tiff

Apparel, stickers, stationery and pillows designed by Jessica Resendiz are influenced by the designer’s Mexican roots. raggedytiff.com

50. Sana Canna

Handcrafted vegan, hemp-infused body and skincare products and plant-based sweets by Silvana Zamara. sanacanna.shop

51. Selva\Negra

Ethically sourced apparel and accessories informed by the Latina heritage of designers Kristen Gonzalez and Sam Romero. selvanegra.us

Siembra Heritage leather collection. (Delfina Beltrame )

52. Siembra Heritage

Jacqui Stephen, a Southern California native with family ties to Argentina, founded this online marketplace of unique leather goods, sustainable bags and accessories from native communities of Argentina. siembraheritage.com

53. Sweet Llamita

Stationery with messages in Spanish, English and Spanglish by Brenda Castillo.sweetllamita.com

54. Tanya Aguiñiga

The Los Angeles-based designer, fiber artist and activist is known for her large-scale woven installations but also sells small pieces (prints, rope necklaces and woven baskets) at occasional sample sales. tanyaaguiniga.com

55. Tia Chucha’s Centro Cultural

In addition to book readings, film screenings and art exhibits, this Latino-owned bookstore and cultural center in Sylmar offers bilingual intergenerational programming in mural painting, music, dance, writing, visual arts, healing arts sessions (such as reiki healing) and healing/talking circles. tiachucha.org

56. Ramon Valdez

The founder of Fine Art Solutions specializes in custom framing, fabrication, metal, woodworking, lamination and matting. fineartsolutionsinc.com

57. Valfré

Women’s apparel, accessories and home goods by Mexican-born artist Ilse Valfré. valfre.com

58. Viva la Bonita

Rachel Gomez’s Los Angeles-based Latina lifestyle and apparel brand includes T-shirts, sweats, jewelry and phone cases “inspired by the spirit of the women who are fearless.” vivalabonita.com

Marisa Quintanilla Griffeth of Wildland Organics. (Wildland Organics )

59. Wildland Organics

Marisa Quintanilla Griffeth founded this organic multiuse and eco-conscious skincare and beauty brand after living in a tiny house in Topanga and a self-converted spring van. Griffeth recently settled in Idyllwild, where she opened a retail store and offers retreats in a custom yurt. wildlandorganics.com

60. Xochiquetzal Arrangements/The Houseplantt

Elizabeth Muñoz launched her floral shop in Long Beach last year as a way to give back to her community. “Flowers are a lot like us in a lot of respects, and grouping them together is a way of getting us all together in a community. To grow them, you can use a variety of colors and backgrounds. In the end, together we are beautiful,” Muñoz said. She shares her store space with Nellie Alcaraz, who sells houseplants at the Houseplantt. Together, the women host pop-up events, toy drives and food drives for the homeless. xochiquetzalarrangementsllc.com, linktr.ee/AuranaryloveCo

61. Xol y Luna

This Hawthorne-based small-batch apothecary and botanica creates healing tinctures, candles and oils handmade with locally grown herbs. xolyluna.com