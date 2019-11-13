Things to do: 5 L.A., O.C. places to get you into the holiday groove

With Thanksgiving approaching, it’s time to charge into the holiday season. Fashion brands and local shopping centers want to get you in the mood as they celebrate with tree-lighting ceremonies and other festivities.

Starting this week, some of your favorite Los Angeles and Orange County retailers will have holiday activities. Here are several to check out.

Rodeo Drive

A look at Beverly Hills’ Bold holiday festivities from 2018. (Brooke Mason)

The annual Rodeo Drive holiday lighting celebration on Thursday will kick off what Beverly Hills is calling its Bold holiday events. The night will feature a live performance from Broadway star and “Glee” alum Matthew Morrison, who will sing holiday tunes along with offering a preview of his upcoming 2020 album of classic Disney covers.

The night will also include appearances from DJ CoryLive!; jazz ensemble the Cufflink Crooners; and Beverly Hills Mayor John Mirisch. There will be fireworks, food trucks and an interactive photo booth from the Scenario Studio. Participating Beverly Hills retailers will offer extended shopping hours for the season, and there will be special holiday festivities on Friday and Saturday nights through Dec. 21.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday

Where: 200 to 400 blocks of Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills

Louis Vuitton

(Louis Vuitton)

Independent of Rodeo Drive’s Bold festivities, Louis Vuitton will have its own tree lighting on Thursday with a towering two-story, Louis Vuitton-themed Christmas tree that will be lighted with the French luxury label’s ubiquitous monogram.

The Beverly Hills boutique will also unveil its window displays, which feature art installations and never-before-seen fluorescent sculptures, along with the brand’s Twist bag, Archlight sneakers, Damier Graphite Map leather goods and newly released Cœur Battant fragrance.

When: 7:55 p.m. Thursday

Where: 295 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills

The Americana at Brand

The Americana at Brand in Glendale. (Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com)

This year’s holiday tree-lighting ceremony at the Americana at Brand will be a “Nutcracker"-themed affair with host Ava Michelle, Netflix’s “Tall Girl” actress.

When: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: 889 Americana Way, Glendale

The Grove

The Grove in Los Angeles. (The Grove)

“Hamilton” star Leslie Odom Jr. will be the host for this year’s annual celebration at the Grove. The event will feature musical performances by Aloe Blacc, Ashley Tisdale, Isaac Slade of the Fray, Tori Kelly, the Tenors and Malea Emma.

Per tradition, the holiday celebration will include a 100-foot tree with 15,000 sparkling lights and 10,000 ornaments. At this year’s gathering, 25,000 people are expected, and the event will have a fireworks display and a visit from Santa Claus. Through the season, holiday pop-ups at the Grove will include Swarovski (Nov. 21-Dec. 31); Tom Ford Beauty (through Dec. 31); and Dior Fragrance (Dec. 4-29).

When: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: 189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles

South Coast Plaza

South Coast Plaza will light up its towering tree in Costa Mesa. (South Coast Plaza)

A 90-foot white fir tree decorated with more than 94,000 colorful LED and strobe lights will be unveiled at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa. Entertainment will include Santa Claus, a live band, a holiday production by Orange County School of the Arts and carolers. There will be complimentary drinks and treats.

More than 5,000 guests are expected. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. (Note: The tree-lighting event will be adjacent to the South Coast Plaza property directly across at the Town Center Park.)

When: 6 to 11 p.m. Nov. 21

Where: Town Center Park, 686 Anton Blvd., Costa Mesa

Palisades Village

Disney Channel stars will visit Palisades Village in Pacific Palisades. (Palisades Village)

Disney Channel’s Dakota Lotus and Jayden Bartels, as well as Fik-Shun and the Adderley School will perform at the shopping center’s tree-lighting ceremony in late November.

On Dec. 7, Palisades Village will have a holiday market with fake snow, festive activities and music; in-store promotions; complimentary apple cider and hot chocolate; and sparkling lights. A wintry alpine lounge will also serve up yuletide cocktails.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: 15225 Palisades Village Lane, Pacific Palisades

Westfield Century City

A rendering of the festive streetscape at Westfield Century City. (Westfield Century City)

Cobblestone streets, pine trees and twinkling garlands will set the scene for the Market at Westfield Century City, which features its first-ever outdoor ice skating rink. (Tickets can be purchased through Westfield’s website. It’s $18 per person for a one-hour weekday visit; $20 for a weekend day.)

The shopping center will also have holiday carolers; a 20-foot-tall clock tower; Santa’s post office, where children can write letters to Santa; a life-size train station; and a home with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Thirteen specialty shops including Dandelion Chocolate, Von Holzhausen and Nura will offer limited-edition gifts, there will be live performances, and Papyrus will have gift-wrapping services. Look for Nickelodeon’s holiday pop-up from Nov. 16 through Dec. 31.

There will be a Hanukkah celebration from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 23 with a menorah-lighting ceremony, live entertainment and snacks.

When: Nov. 29 to Jan. 5, 2020

Where: 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles