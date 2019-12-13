Holiday shopping: Luxury gift ideas for her, him, them and you

A wise person once said that the best things in life are free. What they didn’t mention was that the second-best things are often very, very expensive. This being L.A., you may have some people on your holiday list who prefer gifts that fall into that latter category, and we’re here to help.
Paying a ton for something doesn’t automatically make it a good gift. Therefore, we’ve found gifts that may, indeed, come with a hefty price tag but do so because they’re innovative, beautifully crafted or just plain cool. Here’s a look at the swankiest luxury gift for all those plutocrats and studio heads on your holiday gift list this year.
Gifts for her
Sentaler cape
With its tie-front closure and loose, swinging silhouette, this cape is an easy and elegant cover-up. Oh, and the huacaya alpaca fur is a cruelty-free flourish, which means you can look good and feel good. $1,795. sentaler.com
Max Mara Teddy Bear belt bag
The Italian brand Max Mara has taken the idea behind its signature Teddy Bear coat and spun it into a series of whimsical accessories such as this fleecy and fabulous fanny pack. In dazzling turquoise, it’s sure to pack some punch. $630. us.maxmara.com
Louis Vuitton Cœur Battant perfume
Master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud’s women’s fragrance is heady, sensual, floral and more than a little mysterious. Translated literally to “thumping heart,” a dab of Cœur Battant at the neck or wrist is sure to captivate. $250. us.louisvuitton.com
Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra bracelet
Five four-leaf-clover-inspired charms of 18-karat yellow gold (and two decorated with sparkling diamonds) hang from a lovely chain, giving the guilloché-set Alhambra bracelet a delicate look with vintage allure. $12,800. vancleefarpels.com and 300 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, (310) 276-1161
Tory Sport Mélange leggings and cross-back bra
Get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution by stocking up on stylish gym gear for yoga, spinning or Pilates. The Mélange side-pocket chevron leggings and cross-back bra — a matched set — is an example of Tory Sport’s preppy cool-girl aesthetic but with some sporty kick. $148 for leggings, $88 for bra. toryburch.com and 366 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, (310) 274-2394
Vince leather shirt
A fresh take on a classic piece, this button-front is made from buttery leather in a sumptuous shade of brown and has a playful masculine-feminine feel. $695. vince.com
Lagos Smart Caviar watch bracelet
Add a personal touch to your Apple Watch with this black Smart Caviar 42/33mm ceramic and stainless steel band from Lagos that lends a sleek and modern look to your go-to tech accessory. $1,150. lagos.com
Valentino VSling shoulder bag
Big enough for just the essentials and rendered in a traffic-stopping raspberry, this diminutive shoulder VSling calfskin leather bag is perfect for work, play, party or anything in between. $2,575. valentino.com and South Coast Plaza, 3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa
Gifts for me
Todd Snyder Edition G45 Land Cruiser
Popular menswear designer Todd Snyder applies his talents to a rugged, customizable, head-turning truck by the FJ Co. Take that, Tesla. Starting at $195,000. toddsnyder.com
The Perfumer’s Studio custom fragrance
Sure, a fancy fragrance is great and all, but what about a custom-made, one-of-a-kind aroma from the Perfumer’s Studio made specifically to complement your own natural scent? Think of it as a couture concoction for your skin. Prices vary. theperfumersstudio.com, (424) 653-6456, info@theperfumersstudio.com
“Prada: The Complete Collections”
This picture-heavy retrospective of one of fashion’s most influential and trendsetting labels — that would be Prada — makes the perfect coffee-table book for style-savvy bibliophiles. $75. amazon.com
La Mer Crème de la Mer
This legendary moisturizer that’s a fave of dewy-skinned celebrities including Kim Kardashian West and Beyoncé is a must for wealthy grooming addicts. 16.5 oz., $2,400. cremedelamer.com
Fred Segal 9FIFTY snapback hat
Give the local fashion institution a shoutout with this very L.A. topper, the corduroy original-fit 9FIFTY Snapback by New Era. $45. fredsegal.com
Alex Mill beanie
Like a jaunty sweater for your head, this fuzzy, striped cashmere beanie from Alex Mill will keep you warm and save you from any potential bad hair days. $95. alexmill.com
Thom Browne oxford shirt
Featuring red, white and blue grosgrain trim, this menswear classic gets a chic yet understated update thanks to Thom Browne. $425. thombrowne.com
Lemaire V-neck sweater
With its textured knit design and rich saturated colors, this jacquard V-neck sweater by Lemaire works for the holidays and the rest of the winter months ahead. $1,100. ssense.com
Erica Tanov Botanicus wallpaper
This hand-silkscreened botanical prints from Erica Tanov will add a glamorous and Arcadian touch to any room in your home. $235 per roll. shop.ericatanov.com
Gifts for him
Brunello Cucinelli quilted suede down gilet
Luxurious and versatile, Brunello Cucinelli vests have become the de facto uniform for the world’s power players. Now you can join the club with the label’s blue quilted suede down gilet. $4,390. mrporter.com
Tom Ford Zebra Buckley backpack
Subtlety is overrated, and this bold pony-haired backpack from Tom Ford proves it. $3,590. tomford.com
Beams X New Era Los Angeles Dodgers hoodie
Give the home team a high-fashion shoutout courtesy of this hoodie, from the hip Japanese store Beams. $150. shop.nordstrom.com
Isaia pajama set
Made from the same crisp cotton used for its popular shirting, the iconic Italian brand’s jammies would add a big wallop of class to your nighttime routine. $650. us.isaia.it
Louis Vuitton Men’s Monogram Admiral jacket
Carrying a bag? Tired. Wearing your bag? Wired. $6,550. Call (866) 884-8866 for in-store availability. us.louisvuitton.com
Loewe shearling fleece jacket
The “fashion” fleece is one of winter’s biggest trends, and this shaggy gray version with a leather accent is the best one we’ve seen. $4,450. loewe.com
Tiffany 1837 Makers chain necklace
Simple and refined, this 18-karat gold necklace is the perfect kind of bling that will fit effortlessly with anyone’s style. $14,000. tiffany.com
Ralph Lauren RLX equestrian down jacket
This wintertime down puffer jacket from Ralph Lauren gets a bold makeover with its all-over printed pattern of equestrian accessories. In other words, it has just the right amount of cheeky Old Money vibes. $2,995. ralphlauren.com
Rolex Datejust 41 watch
When it comes to timepieces, the Rolex Datejust is a classic — a gift that every guy will appreciate and one that will never go out of style. $12,700. rolex.com
Bally Lybern calfskin boot
Sneakers may be the shoe du jour, but winter is the perfect time to mix it up with a handsome, sturdy boot like this bad boy — the Lybern Calfskin Boot from Bally. $725. bally.com
Gifts for them
Bottega Veneta document case
This streamlined Intrecciato document case from Bottega Veneta is ideal for keeping your valuable papers close at hand, and the woven pattern is a signature of the luxe leather-goods brand. $1,900. bottegaveneta.com
Saint Laurent No Ka’Oi leopard yoga mat
Add some whimsy and L.A. attitude to your yoga practice with this designer mat in a feline print from Saint Laurent. $415. ysl.com
Beboe Downtime Indica Blend vaporizer pen
Weed has gone high-end these days, and this Beboe Downtime Indica Blend vaporizer pen (beboe.com) might offer a relaxing experience wrapped up in tasteful and surprisingly elegant packaging. $60. Delivery by heyemjay.com
Comme des Garçons x Gucci tote bag
Two iconic fashion brands, Comme des Garçons and Gucci, have come together to create an unexpected twist on the classic luxury carryall. It’s the perfect piece for someone looking to stand out — not blend in. $690. doverstreetmarket.com
Carine Roitfeld Aurélien fragrance
The former French Vogue editor’s latest endeavor is to tackle fragrance, basing each one in her recently released collection on a man in her life. Aurélien has a rich, decadent aroma. $243. carineroitfeld.com
Jacques Marie Mage Molino Noir 4 sunglasses
This L.A.-based company specializes in handcrafted frames that reference classic styles worn by tastemakers of yore (think Hunter S. Thompson or Yves Saint Laurent). However, these sunglasses are of-the-moment and undeniably fresh. $575. jacquesmariemage.com
Diptyque Feu de Bois candle
Bring the woody, alpine feel of the outdoors to your living room with this luscious scented candle — the perfect thing for hunkering down and cuddling up this winter. $325. diptyqueparis.com
Burberry Monogram fleece jacquard jacket
Under the watch of designer Riccardo Tisci, the legendary British brand is embracing a hipper look. This boldly patterned monogram fleece is on trend and cozy to boot. $960. us.burberry.com
Poldo Dog Couture X Moncler Mondog jacket
Oh, your dog doesn’t also wear designer? You should change that ASAP with a Poldo Dog Couture X Moncler Mondog jacket. $525. moncler.com
Flower by Edie Parker bespoke tabletop lighter
A throwback piece that recalls Old Hollywood glamour, this tabletop lighter by Flower by Edie Parker is an elevated way to enjoy your favorite vice. Plus, you can have it engraved for a personal touch. $650. edieparkerflower.com