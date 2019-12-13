Holiday shopping: Luxury gift ideas for her, him, them and you

A wise person once said that the best things in life are free. What they didn’t mention was that the second-best things are often very, very expensive. This being L.A., you may have some people on your holiday list who prefer gifts that fall into that latter category, and we’re here to help.

Paying a ton for something doesn’t automatically make it a good gift. Therefore, we’ve found gifts that may, indeed, come with a hefty price tag but do so because they’re innovative, beautifully crafted or just plain cool. Here’s a look at the swankiest luxury gift for all those plutocrats and studio heads on your holiday gift list this year.

Gifts for her

Sentaler cape

Sentaler Cape with fur collar and cuffs, $1,795. (Sentaler)

With its tie-front closure and loose, swinging silhouette, this cape is an easy and elegant cover-up. Oh, and the huacaya alpaca fur is a cruelty-free flourish, which means you can look good and feel good. $1,795. sentaler.com

Max Mara Teddy Bear belt bag

Max Mara Teddy Bear belt bag, $630. (Max Mara)

The Italian brand Max Mara has taken the idea behind its signature Teddy Bear coat and spun it into a series of whimsical accessories such as this fleecy and fabulous fanny pack. In dazzling turquoise, it’s sure to pack some punch. $630. us.maxmara.com

Louis Vuitton Cœur Battant perfume

Louis Vuitton Cœr Battant Perfume, $250. (Louis Vuitton)

Master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud’s women’s fragrance is heady, sensual, floral and more than a little mysterious. Translated literally to “thumping heart,” a dab of Cœur Battant at the neck or wrist is sure to captivate. $250. us.louisvuitton.com

Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra bracelet

Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra bracelet, $12,800. (Van Cleef & Arpels)

Five four-leaf-clover-inspired charms of 18-karat yellow gold (and two decorated with sparkling diamonds) hang from a lovely chain, giving the guilloché-set Alhambra bracelet a delicate look with vintage allure. $12,800. vancleefarpels.com and 300 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, (310) 276-1161

Tory Sport Mélange leggings and cross-back bra

Tory Sport Mélange cross-back bra, $88. (Tory Burch)

Get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution by stocking up on stylish gym gear for yoga, spinning or Pilates. The Mélange side-pocket chevron leggings and cross-back bra — a matched set — is an example of Tory Sport’s preppy cool-girl aesthetic but with some sporty kick. $148 for leggings, $88 for bra. toryburch.com and 366 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, (310) 274-2394





Vince leather shirt

Vince leather shirt, $695. (Vince)

A fresh take on a classic piece, this button-front is made from buttery leather in a sumptuous shade of brown and has a playful masculine-feminine feel. $695. vince.com

Lagos Smart Caviar watch bracelet

Lagos Smart Caviar black ceramic watch bracelet 42/33mm, $1,150. (Lagos)

Add a personal touch to your Apple Watch with this black Smart Caviar 42/33mm ceramic and stainless steel band from Lagos that lends a sleek and modern look to your go-to tech accessory. $1,150. lagos.com

Valentino VSling shoulder bag

Valentino small VSling calfskin leather bag, $2,575. (Valentino)

Big enough for just the essentials and rendered in a traffic-stopping raspberry, this diminutive shoulder VSling calfskin leather bag is perfect for work, play, party or anything in between. $2,575. valentino.com and South Coast Plaza, 3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa

Gifts for me

Todd Snyder Edition G45 Land Cruiser

Todd Snyder Edition G45 Land Cruiser by the FJ Co., starting at $195,000. (Juan Rivas)

Popular menswear designer Todd Snyder applies his talents to a rugged, customizable, head-turning truck by the FJ Co. Take that, Tesla. Starting at $195,000. toddsnyder.com

The Perfumer’s Studio custom fragrance

The Perfumer’s Studio Custom Fragrance, prices vary. (Christopher Gordon)

Sure, a fancy fragrance is great and all, but what about a custom-made, one-of-a-kind aroma from the Perfumer’s Studio made specifically to complement your own natural scent? Think of it as a couture concoction for your skin. Prices vary. theperfumersstudio.com, (424) 653-6456, info@theperfumersstudio.com

“Prada: The Complete Collections”

“Prada: The Complete Collections,” $75. (Yale University Press)

This picture-heavy retrospective of one of fashion’s most influential and trendsetting labels — that would be Prada — makes the perfect coffee-table book for style-savvy bibliophiles. $75. amazon.com

La Mer Crème de la Mer

La Mer Creme de la Mer, 16.5 oz., $2,400. (La Mer)

This legendary moisturizer that’s a fave of dewy-skinned celebrities including Kim Kardashian West and Beyoncé is a must for wealthy grooming addicts. 16.5 oz., $2,400. cremedelamer.com

Fred Segal 9FIFTY snapback hat

Fred Segal 9FIFTY Snapback hat by New Era, $45. (Fred Segal)

Give the local fashion institution a shoutout with this very L.A. topper, the corduroy original-fit 9FIFTY Snapback by New Era. $45. fredsegal.com

Alex Mill beanie

Alex Mill fuzzy striped cashmere beanie, $95. (Alex Mill)

Like a jaunty sweater for your head, this fuzzy, striped cashmere beanie from Alex Mill will keep you warm and save you from any potential bad hair days. $95. alexmill.com

Thom Browne oxford shirt

Thom Browne grosgrain placket oxford shirt, $425. (Thom Browne)

Featuring red, white and blue grosgrain trim, this menswear classic gets a chic yet understated update thanks to Thom Browne. $425. thombrowne.com

Lemaire V-neck sweater

Lemaire Multicolor Jacquard V-Neck Sweater, $1,100. (Lemaire)

With its textured knit design and rich saturated colors, this jacquard V-neck sweater by Lemaire works for the holidays and the rest of the winter months ahead. $1,100. ssense.com

Erica Tanov Botanicus wallpaper

Erica Tanov Botanicus wallpaper, $235 per roll. (Erica Tanov)

This hand-silkscreened botanical prints from Erica Tanov will add a glamorous and Arcadian touch to any room in your home. $235 per roll. shop.ericatanov.com

Gifts for him

Brunello Cucinelli quilted suede down gilet, $4,390. (Brunello Cucinelli)

Brunello Cucinelli quilted suede down gilet

Luxurious and versatile, Brunello Cucinelli vests have become the de facto uniform for the world’s power players. Now you can join the club with the label’s blue quilted suede down gilet. $4,390. mrporter.com

Tom Ford Zebra Buckley backpack

Tom Ford zebra Buckley backpack, $3,590. (Tom Ford)

Subtlety is overrated, and this bold pony-haired backpack from Tom Ford proves it. $3,590. tomford.com

Beams X New Era Los Angeles Dodgers hoodie

Beams X New Era Los Angeles Dodgers hooded sweatshirt, $150. (Beams X New Era)

Give the home team a high-fashion shoutout courtesy of this hoodie, from the hip Japanese store Beams. $150. shop.nordstrom.com

Isaia pajama set

Isaia pajama set, $650. (Isaia)

Made from the same crisp cotton used for its popular shirting, the iconic Italian brand’s jammies would add a big wallop of class to your nighttime routine. $650. us.isaia.it

Louis Vuitton Men’s Monogram Admiral jacket

Louis Vuitton Men’s Monogram Admiral jacket, $6,550. (Louis Vuitton)

Carrying a bag? Tired. Wearing your bag? Wired. $6,550. Call (866) 884-8866 for in-store availability. us.louisvuitton.com

Loewe shearling fleece jacket

Loewe shearling fleece jacket, $4,450. (Loewe)

The “fashion” fleece is one of winter’s biggest trends, and this shaggy gray version with a leather accent is the best one we’ve seen. $4,450. loewe.com

Tiffany 1837 Makers chain necklace

Tiffany 1837 Makers chain necklace, $14,000. (Tiffany)

Simple and refined, this 18-karat gold necklace is the perfect kind of bling that will fit effortlessly with anyone’s style. $14,000. tiffany.com

Ralph Lauren RLX equestrian down jacket

Ralph Lauren RLX equestrian down jacket, $2,995. (Ralph Lauren)

This wintertime down puffer jacket from Ralph Lauren gets a bold makeover with its all-over printed pattern of equestrian accessories. In other words, it has just the right amount of cheeky Old Money vibes. $2,995. ralphlauren.com

Rolex Datejust 41 watch

Rolex Datejust 41 timepiece, $12,700. (Rolex)

When it comes to timepieces, the Rolex Datejust is a classic — a gift that every guy will appreciate and one that will never go out of style. $12,700. rolex.com

Bally Lybern calfskin boot

Bally Lybern calfskin boot, $725. (Bally)

Sneakers may be the shoe du jour, but winter is the perfect time to mix it up with a handsome, sturdy boot like this bad boy — the Lybern Calfskin Boot from Bally. $725. bally.com

Gifts for them

Bottega Veneta document case

Bottega Veneta Intrecciato document case, $1,900. (Bottega Veneta)

This streamlined Intrecciato document case from Bottega Veneta is ideal for keeping your valuable papers close at hand, and the woven pattern is a signature of the luxe leather-goods brand. $1,900. bottegaveneta.com

Saint Laurent No Ka’Oi leopard yoga mat

Saint Laurent No Ka’Oi leopard yoga mat, $415. (Saint Laurent)

Add some whimsy and L.A. attitude to your yoga practice with this designer mat in a feline print from Saint Laurent. $415. ysl.com

Beboe Downtime Indica Blend vaporizer pen

Beboe Downtime Indica Blend vaporizer pen, $60. (Beboe)

Weed has gone high-end these days, and this Beboe Downtime Indica Blend vaporizer pen (beboe.com) might offer a relaxing experience wrapped up in tasteful and surprisingly elegant packaging. $60. Delivery by heyemjay.com

Comme des Garçons x Gucci tote bag

Comme des Garcons X Gucci Tote Bag, $690. (Comme des Garcons x Gucci)

Two iconic fashion brands, Comme des Garçons and Gucci, have come together to create an unexpected twist on the classic luxury carryall. It’s the perfect piece for someone looking to stand out — not blend in. $690. doverstreetmarket.com

Carine Roitfeld Aurélien fragrance

Carine Roitfeld Fragrance, Aurelien, $243.41 (Carine Roitfeld)

The former French Vogue editor’s latest endeavor is to tackle fragrance, basing each one in her recently released collection on a man in her life. Aurélien has a rich, decadent aroma. $243. carineroitfeld.com

Jacques Marie Mage Molino Noir 4 sunglasses

Jacques Marie Mage Molino Noir 4 sunglasses, $575. (Jacques Marie Mage)

This L.A.-based company specializes in handcrafted frames that reference classic styles worn by tastemakers of yore (think Hunter S. Thompson or Yves Saint Laurent). However, these sunglasses are of-the-moment and undeniably fresh. $575. jacquesmariemage.com

Diptyque Feu de Bois candle

Diptyque Feu de Bois candle, $325. (Diptyque)

Bring the woody, alpine feel of the outdoors to your living room with this luscious scented candle — the perfect thing for hunkering down and cuddling up this winter. $325. diptyqueparis.com

Burberry Monogram fleece jacquard jacket

Burberry Monogram fleece jacquard jacket, $960. (Farfetch)

Under the watch of designer Riccardo Tisci, the legendary British brand is embracing a hipper look. This boldly patterned monogram fleece is on trend and cozy to boot. $960. us.burberry.com

Poldo Dog Couture X Moncler Mondog jacket

Poldo Dog Couture X Moncler Mondog jacket, $525. (Moncler)

Oh, your dog doesn’t also wear designer? You should change that ASAP with a Poldo Dog Couture X Moncler Mondog jacket. $525. moncler.com

Flower by Edie Parker bespoke tabletop lighter

Flower by Edie Parker bespoke tabletop lighter, $650. (Edie Parker)

A throwback piece that recalls Old Hollywood glamour, this tabletop lighter by Flower by Edie Parker is an elevated way to enjoy your favorite vice. Plus, you can have it engraved for a personal touch. $650. edieparkerflower.com