It’s easy to see why Emilia Clarke was named Clinique’s first global ambassador

From “Game of Thrones” to her bold beauty looks on the red carpet, Emilia Clarke understands the power of transformation: Clinique named the 33-year-old British actress its first-ever global ambassador. “My mum used it,” she said of being introduced to the company’s products. “She was into skincare regimes and routines and telling me how I could take care of my skin.”

During a recent phone interview, Clarke shared her top beauty tips with The Times including how to rock a red lip, why she believes in make-up free moments and how to fake a good night of sleep.

You can’t go wrong with a red lip.

Try all of the red lipsticks out. It [comes down to] the pigment color. I love doing a more coral bright orangey-red in the summer because that always looks really fun and you don’t need any eye make-up and then in the winter, doing a deep, dark burgundy for a serious look. [Which red you should wear] depends on your hair color and your skin tone, so you have to try them all out.

Give your skin a break.

Everyone should try going make-up free at least once a week. Your skin will thank you.

Cleanse, tone and moisturize.

Twice a day every day. If I go to sleep in make-up, I feel like I’m suffocating. I get claustrophobic. I’ve been blackout drunk and I’ve woken up to clean my skin. I don’t even remember doing it. I just can’t not do it. As long as your skin is clean and then it is moisturized, you are halfway there. The good thing about the Clinique iD [custom] moisturizers is that they’ve got serums that you’ve designed for your skin. The one that I have is for fatigue, which helps with that because I naturally have dry skin. It transformed my skin completely and utterly.

Give yourself an at-home facial.

When your skin gets tired, it gets dry and when it gets dry, the blood isn’t circulating around your face. Get your moisturizing lotion and do vigorous [circular] movements to rub it in. That moves the blood around your face. It’s like a little facial workout and that can give the appearance of less fine lines and a plumper complexion.

Set yourself up for a good night of sleep.

I really do struggle. I’m that person who lies awake at night going, ‘And then tomorrow, what am I doing?’ I like to use meditation apps before I go to sleep. Eight hours is what I need to be a functioning human being. I don’t get that when I’m working. [If I have to fake it] a face mask and cold teaspoons [pressed against my eyes for a few minutes] can help.

Create a daily self-care routine. (And stick with it.)

It [needs to include] things that are sustainable — things you will actually do day to day. Those are the only things that stick. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve pared it all back. Simple things like remembering to breathe is a big one [for me]. You can do it at the beginning of the day and at the end of the day. Streamline the stuff that works for you and the stuff that actually makes you feel better.