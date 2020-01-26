2020 Grammys: Outfit changes meant clothes were as interesting as star performances

Why pick one outfit when you can wear two, three or four at the Grammys?

Lizzo, Gwen Stefani, Lil Nas X and Ariana Grande maxed out the capacity in their changing rooms with multiple designs that differed drastically from what they wore on the red carpet at Staples Center on Sunday.

Working with stylist Marko Monroe, Lizzo arrived in a white strapless gown and faux-fur stole by Atelier Versace. Inside, she changed into a custom black crystal ball gown with a fan collar by Christian Siriano to open the show.

Then, in another quick-change spearheaded by stylist Brett Nelson, she switched to a custom Zigman bodysuit piped with neon trim and Stuart Weitzman sneakers, matching her coterie of dancers.

Monroe picked another embellished gown, also by Versace, with jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz, for Lizzo to wear while sitting through the rest of the awards ceremony.

Lizzo arrives at the 62nd Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Stefani stayed loyal to Dolce & Gabbana for both her red carpet and stage outfits, under the guidance of stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

Although the white sculptural mini dress that Stefani wore on the red carpet was adorned with shells, several of which her beau Blake Shelton collected for her, her frothy gown stood out on the stage thanks to the huge heart appliques.

Lil Nas X solidified his fashion cred with stylist Hodo Musa. The “Old Town Road” singer electrified the red carpet in a hot-pink Versace ensemble, complete with a Medusa head-accented cowboy hat, boots and harness. For his performance with fellow peacocks BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey and Billy Ray Cyrus, he shimmered like a hologram in an iridescent, Gucci-logoed shirt and pants by Dapper Dan.

Minutes later, he buckled himself into a shiny “Matrix”-like black duster coat by Bryan Hearns for a duet with rapper Nas, who complemented him in an all-white suit.

Ariana Grande performs at the 62nd Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Perhaps the most masterful artist of transformation was Grande, who appeared to have worn two different gowns in dove gray on the red carpet. The first was a tsunami of tulle, made specially for the “thank u, next” singer by Giambattista Valli, which inspired her stylist, Law Roach, to dub her “the princess” on Instagram. The second was a cropped tank top paired with a matte skirt. She kept the same gray opera gloves on.

When Grande stepped onstage to perform later, she donned a custom black strapless gown by Givenchy Haute Couture. That classy number was eventually jettisoned for lingerie and a fluff-trimmed robe.