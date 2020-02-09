Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Dressed for the Oscars 2020 red carpet, with all the hits and misses

Oscars best and worst dressed
Billy Porter, left, Regina King and Billie Eilish serving up looks on the Oscars red carpet.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times (left and center), Al Seib / Los Angeles Times (right))
By Kevin Smothers
Feb. 9, 2020
7:16 PM
1

The 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday staged the final red carpet of the 2020 awards season as seemingly all the stars in the galaxy made their soggy way into the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. As we’ve come to expect from this year’s events, the Oscars didn’t disappoint, showcasing the showstopping trends we’ve grown accustomed to seeing.

Bold colors and voluminous gowns ruled the various awards red carpets this year, along with shimmering fabrics and an abundance of bling, courtesy of some of the marquee names in the jewelry game. Sunday night, however, brought us a more muted color palette.

Sustainability continued to be an awards show mainstay, and the reuse ethos was on public display through the many looks that came courtesy of attendees’ personal closets, jewelry boxes and vintage collections. We can get behind this trend and hope to see more of the new/old mix in the future.

Our selections for hits, misses and those that were on the fence reflect all of the aforementioned styles and drive them home as we come to the end of the major red-carpet outings.

2
Hit: Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe
Hit: Janelle Monáe.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Hit: Singer and actress Janelle Monáe delivers intergalactic chic in a custom crystal-lacquered silk lamé tulle mesh evening dress by Ralph Lauren that is one part “Watchmen” and one part Princess Leia. The glittering ballgown includes a sequin-draped hood and is set off by dazzling jewelry from Forevermark.

3
Hit: Billy Porter
Billy Porter
Hit: Billy Porter
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Hit: “Pose” star Billy Porter continues to provide red-carpet lessons to all of us with his multiple Oscar looks. First up was a voluminous printed ball gown skirt by U.K. couturier Giles Deacon, paired with a gold-leaf feather top inspired by the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace in London.

4
Hit: Regina King
Regina King
Hit: Regina King.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Hit: Oscar winner Regina King brought her fashion A game Sunday evening in a blush, asymmetrical off-the-shoulder gown with train by Versace. Her jewelry included a breathtaking diamond bracelet and other baubles by Stuart Weitzman.

5
Hit: America Ferrera
America Ferrera
Hit: America Ferrera, with husband Ryan Piers Williams.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Hit: “Superstore” actress America Ferrera is ethereal in a red pleated chiffon gown by Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition, but it’s her golden headband that has us soundly in her corner.

6
Hit: Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron
Hit: Charlize Theron.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Hit: Charlize Theron wows in a stunning black Dior Haute Couture gown with a one-sided dropped shoulder strap. It exudes pure elegance and is exactly what we expect from an Oscar-caliber look.

7
Hit: Julia Butters
Julia Butters
Hit: Julia Butters.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Hit: Julia Butters from multiple nominee “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” is pretty in pink as she exudes ingenue vibes in bell sleeves and a Victorian-inspired gown by Christian Siriano that includes an asymmetrical, cultured diamond bow necklace from Lark & Berry London’s collection.

8
Hit: Tamron Hall
Tamron Hall
Hit: Tamron Hall.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Hit: Talk-show host Tamron Hall, a first-time Oscar red carpet presenter, brings the elegance in a chic, black gown with a high-collared, pearl-encrusted turtleneck bib by Theia.

9
On the fence: Diane Warren
Diane Warren
On the Fence: Diane Warren.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP)

On the fence: Legendary songwriter and nominee Diane Warren definitely has a signature look, which continued this evening in the form of a sequined silver blazer and black trousers. The look was paired with a treble clef choker, and we can’t decide what we think overall but applaud the effort.

10
Hit: Sigourney Weaver
92nd Academy Awards - Arrivals
Hit: Sigourney Weaver.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision/AP)

Hit: Academy Award winner Sigourney Weaver is pure Hollywood glamour in a diaphanous emerald column gown with a Greek-inspired rope belt by Dior Haute Couture.

11
Hit: George MacKay
George MacKay
Hit: George MacKay.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Hit: British actor George MacKay, star of the best picture nominee “1917,” wears a black custom wrap tuxedo with a white custom evening shirt, a black grosgrain bow tie and evening Oxford shoes by Dunhill.

12
Hit: Laura Dern
Laura Dern
Hit: Laura Dern.
(Getty Images)

Hit: Supporting actress winner Laura Dern shines in an Armani Privé blush pink silk crepe gown with a full skirt that sweeps into a train. The top of the gown is adorned in black crystal embroidery and ornamental tassels.

13
On the fence: Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish
On the fence: Billie Eilish.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

On the fence: Grammy winner and Oscar performer Billie Eilish continues her trailblazing (and logo-centric) fashion in an explosion of Chanel. It’s right on brand for the singer but we wonder: Is it a good fit for the Oscars red carpet?

14
Hit: Spike Lee
Spike Lee
Hit: Spike Lee, with wife Tonya Lewis Lee.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Hit: Director Spike Lee pays homage to Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant in this custom purple and gold tuxedo by Gucci that includes the late player’s jersey number, 24, on the lapels.

15
Miss: Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig
Miss: Greta Gerwig, with partner Noah Baumbach.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Miss: Nominated for her adapted screenplay for “Little Women,” Greta Gerwig has been dependable this entire season, but Sunday evening she left us scratching our head in her simple olive-colored gown by Dior Haute Couture.

16
Miss: Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet
Miss: Timothée Chalamet.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Miss: Actor and style-standout Timothée Chalamet looks sharp in this midnight-blue look by Prada, but is it Oscar red-carpet attire? Nah. Someone could easily mistake him for a parking attendant.

LifestyleEntertainment & ArtsFashionOscars
Kevin Smothers