Dressed for the Oscars 2020 red carpet, with all the hits and misses

The 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday staged the final red carpet of the 2020 awards season as seemingly all the stars in the galaxy made their soggy way into the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. As we’ve come to expect from this year’s events, the Oscars didn’t disappoint, showcasing the showstopping trends we’ve grown accustomed to seeing.

Bold colors and voluminous gowns ruled the various awards red carpets this year, along with shimmering fabrics and an abundance of bling, courtesy of some of the marquee names in the jewelry game. Sunday night, however, brought us a more muted color palette.

Sustainability continued to be an awards show mainstay, and the reuse ethos was on public display through the many looks that came courtesy of attendees’ personal closets, jewelry boxes and vintage collections. We can get behind this trend and hope to see more of the new/old mix in the future.

Our selections for hits, misses and those that were on the fence reflect all of the aforementioned styles and drive them home as we come to the end of the major red-carpet outings.